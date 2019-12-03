Left Menu
Governments, tech firms hold workshop to test Christchurch Call

The workshop aims to refine and strengthen the response in the event of a terrorist attack with online implications.

“The March 15 terror attack showed the lengths terrorists and those who support them will go to magnify their harm beyond the borders of any single country,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol.

Companies, governments, civil society experts and NGOs will work through a series of fictional scenarios designed to be both confronting and take into account evolving risks, to ensure the protocol and others like it are fit for purpose.

"The March 15 terror attack showed the lengths terrorists and those who support them will go to magnify their harm beyond the borders of any single country," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

"Social media was used in an unprecedented way as a tool to promote an act of terrorism and hate. We are working together to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

"Because of the Christchurch Call to Action, I'm confident companies and Governments are better prepared to respond quickly, and in a coordinated way, to prevent the mass dissemination of terrorist and violent extremist content online.

"This workshop is about ensuring the Crisis Response Protocol is an effective tool that will help prevent social media from being used again in the way it was on March 15," Jacinda Ardern said.

"We understand the importance of partnership and continued collaboration, and that shared initiatives are crucial to prevent and respond to abuse of digital platforms," says Gautam Anand, Managing Director of YouTube Asia Pacific.

"We are fully committed to maintaining YouTube as a responsible platform, and to working collectively with other companies, NGOs, governments and civil society experts in combating the use of online platforms for harmful activity," Mr. Anand says.

"We are committed to playing our part in addressing this global challenge.

"As part of the Christchurch Call, in consultation with the government of New Zealand and our GIFCT partners, we have organized this international incident response workshop to enhance our collective ability to communicate effectively and respond efficiently in the event of a terrorist or violent extremist attack with an online component."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

