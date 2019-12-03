14th Indo-Nepal military exercise SURYA KIRAN commences

The 14th edition of bilateral annual military exercise SURYA KIRAN-XIV between Indian and Nepal Army commenced today at Nepal Army Battle School (NABS), Salijhandi, Rupendehi district of Nepal. The 13th edition of the joint military exercise was held at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand in June last year.

The aim of this exercise is to conduct a battalion-level combined training between the Indian Army and Nepal Army with a scope to enhance interoperability at a military level in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief operations, medical and environmental conservation including aviation aspects.

As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations, and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the jungle and mountainous terrain will be conducted. Both the Armies will also share their valuable experiences in countering such situations and also refine drills and procedures for joint operations wherever the need arises.

(With Inputs from PIB)