"If I don't ask questions then what is use of opposition": Congress' Jitu Patwari after multiple FIRs against him

After facing backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party over his recent remarks, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said on Saturday that if he doesn't ask questions, then what is the use of an opposition? "The new CM Mohan Yadav got three FIRs registered against me in five days. I went to Bhind and an FIR was registered. A girl was raped, and when I met her family, an FIR was registered against me. You said that farmers will be given the right price, gas cylinder will be given at Rs 450. If I don't ask you questions what is the use of an opposition?" Patwari asked.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against Jitu Patwari over his derogatory remarks in Dabra town in Gwalior on the complaint of BJP leader Imarti Devi. Patwari allegedly made objectionable remarks against former Congress MLA Imarti Devi, using wordplay with the term 'imarti', a popular sweet. Notably, she had joined the BJP along with Scindia in March 2020.

Notably, another case was registered against the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief under Section 188, on the complaint of the election agent of the BSP candidate Devashish Jarariya, over Patwari's verbal attack on him during a rally on April 23. Jitu Patwari had accused Jarariya of being a BJP agent in the said rally.

Earlier, lambasting PCC Chief Jitu Patwari for his "derogatory" remark against a Dalit woman BJP leader, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday that the Congress doesn't respect women and has a habit of "using and throwing away." Scindia told ANI that the remarks by Jitu Patwari reflect Congress' real thinking towards women.

"I had never dreamed that Jitu Patwari and Congress could use such despicable words. Such words should not be used for any woman. This reflects what Congress's real thinking is towards women. They have the habit of using and throwing away, be it a worker, a tribal, a Dalit, or a woman," he said. (ANI)

