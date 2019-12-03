Left Menu
Development News Edition

DoNER Minister, CM of Mizoram discuss development projects and cadre issues

In a meeting, Shri Zoramthanga took up with Dr. Jitendra Singh, the issue of 10% financial assistance through non-exempt Ministries and urged for some mechanism for dispensing the unspent balance. 

DoNER Minister, CM of Mizoram discuss development projects and cadre issues
Dr. Jitendra Singh informed Sh Zoramthanga that he had already taken up the issue with Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, who has assured that she will look into this and find a way out. Image Credit: IANS

The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga called on Union Minister of State (I/C) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr. Jitendra Singh here yesterday and discussed development projects and IAS cadre issues related to the State.

In a meeting, Shri Zoramthanga took up with Dr. Jitendra Singh, the issue of 10% financial assistance through non-exempt Ministries and urged for some mechanism for dispensing the unspent balance.

Dr. Jitendra Singh informed Sh Zoramthanga that he had already taken up the issue with Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, who has assured that she will look into this and find a way out. He informed the Chief Minister that he has also put before the Finance Minister some feasible options to address this issue.

Chief Minister also took up with the DoNER Minister, the request to have a separate IAS /Civil Services cadre for the State of Mizoram, which is presently a part of the AGMUT cadre. In response, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, he has asked DoPT to undertake an exercise to study the implications and feasibility of this request and added that meanwhile, two more Union Territories namely Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are also likely to become a part of the AGMUT cadre.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also expressed satisfaction over the recently established "Citrus Fruit Park" in Lingoi, which is perhaps the first of its kind in the Indian subcontinent and has been set up with Israeli collaboration. He also referred to the visit to the State by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, during which he launched important Power Projects and also handed over the first lot of documents of the "Venture Fund" started by the DoNER Ministry for Start-Ups.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the highest priority given by the Modi government to peripheral and small States of Northeast like Mizoram is evident from the fact that soon after the second term of the Modi government began, one of the first tours undertaken by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah was to Aizawal, where he launched the North East Handicraft Fair representing all the eight states of the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana: Authorities issue flood alert due to heavy rains

Botswana authorities have issued a red alert on the possibility of flooding across the nation amid fears of heavy rains over the next few days.In a statement on Monday night, the Department of Meteorological Services warned that heavy rains...

UPDATE 2-Brazil GDP surprise shows economy in better shape than thought

Brazils economy appears to be on a stronger footing than most observers had believed, official figures showed on Tuesday, with growth in the third quarter beating expectations and previous readings going back to last year being revised high...

COLUMN-Hedge funds pile into petroleum on rosier economic outlook: Kemp

Hedge funds resumed heavy buying of crude oil and petroleum products last week, with the previous weeks bout of profit-taking halted by increasing optimism over the global economy and hopes for more output cuts by Saudi Arabia.Futures and o...

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Tuesday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the eighth spot in the latest ITTF rankings. The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with ninth p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019