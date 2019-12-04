Hornbill Festival reflects cultural identity of Nagas: Prahlad Singh Patel

The Union Minister of State for Tourism & Culture (I/C) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel today participated in the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Kisama, near state capital Kohima.

Addressing the gathering at a colorful cultural function in Kisama, Mr. Patel said festivals are a reflection of one's cultural identity and heritage. While acknowledging the rich and unique cultural identity of Nagas, the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture said that the Government of India will extend all possible help to preserve and promote the rich cultural traditions and heritage of Nagas. Various cultural songs and dances were presented by different tribes during the event.

Earlier, The Union Minister graced the traditionally important stone pulling ceremony at Mima Village, near Kisama. Mr. Patel, accompanied by the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio, took part in the event by marching along with hundreds of people dressed in their colorful traditional attires.

