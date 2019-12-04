Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hornbill Festival reflects cultural identity of Nagas: Prahlad Singh Patel

Earlier, The Union Minister graced the traditionally important stone pulling ceremony at Mima Village, near Kisama.

Hornbill Festival reflects cultural identity of Nagas: Prahlad Singh Patel
Mr. Patel, accompanied by the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio, took part in the event by marching along with hundreds of people dressed in their colorful traditional attires. Image Credit: Twitter(@Neiphiu_Rio)

The Union Minister of State for Tourism & Culture (I/C) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel today participated in the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Kisama, near state capital Kohima.

Addressing the gathering at a colorful cultural function in Kisama, Mr. Patel said festivals are a reflection of one's cultural identity and heritage. While acknowledging the rich and unique cultural identity of Nagas, the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture said that the Government of India will extend all possible help to preserve and promote the rich cultural traditions and heritage of Nagas. Various cultural songs and dances were presented by different tribes during the event.

Earlier, The Union Minister graced the traditionally important stone pulling ceremony at Mima Village, near Kisama. Mr. Patel, accompanied by the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio, took part in the event by marching along with hundreds of people dressed in their colorful traditional attires.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Peloton Christmas ad tagged "sexist" on social media

Exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton Interactive Incs latest Christmas advertisement was widely criticized on social media as being sexist and dystopian. The advertisement, called The Gift That Gives Back shows a woman receiving a Pelo...

Bosnia says 24 relatives of Bosnian militants coming home from Syria

Wives and children of former Islamist insurgents in Syria who are Bosnian citizens will return home to Bosnia this weekend, its presidency chairman Zeljko Komsic said on Wednesday. Hundreds of Bosnian citizens are believed to have left Euro...

France to open anti-hate crime bureau after Jewish cemetery desecrated

France is to open a national bureau to lead the fight against hate crimes after 107 graves were desecrated at a Jewish cemetery in the northeast of the country, the interior minister said on Wednesday. The daubing of swastikas and other ant...

Turkey made no demands in backing NATO's Poland, Baltic plans -Lithuania pres

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan did not issue demands in return for an agreement to back NATOs defence plans for Poland and the Baltic states, Lithuanias president said on Wednesday.No one demanded anything from us for this. We all thanked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019