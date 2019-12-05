Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-South Africa hit by power cuts as Eskom units break down

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:25 IST
UPDATE 1-South Africa hit by power cuts as Eskom units break down
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

South Africa was hit by power cuts on Thursday after a number of generating units broke down, forcing the struggling state power utility Eskom to cut up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) of power from the national grid on a rotational basis.

Eskom's troubles have become one of the biggest challenges for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is trying to revive growth in the country's economy. The company produces more than 90% of South Africa's power but has struggled to keep up with demand, leading to nationwide power cuts that have deterred investment.

"The severe supply constraint being experienced has come about due to high levels of unplanned breakdowns that have exceeded the 10,500 MW limit," Eskom said in a statement. Earlier on Thursday, Eskom said there were unplanned breakdowns of generating units with 12,300 MW capacity. It has now experienced a loss of additional generation.

The utility has a total of around 45,000 MW of generating capacity. The power cuts would occur from 4 pm (1400 GMT) to 11 pm. (2100 GMT) in order to protect the power system from a total collapse, it said.

A week ago Eskom made a 1.3 billion rand ($88.39 million)profit in the six months to the end of September, thanks to higher tariffs during the winter months when demand is greater. But the utility predicted a 20 billion rand loss for the full year, as electricity tariffs are lower in the summer season and spending on plant maintenance, debt repayments, and salaries will rise.

($1 = 14.7075 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab investor summit: Industry pitches for consistent policies

Industry leaders on Thursday stressed on consistent policies by states even during the periods of change in the ruling political dispensation. A broad consensus on continuity of state policies&#160;emerged at a session on Building Partnersh...

Loni MLA's representative held in assault case

A representative of Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar was arrested in an assault case lodged by a food inspector, police said here on Thursday. Food Inspector Ashutosh Singh had lodged a complaint against the MLA, his representative Lalit Sharma...

Defence Ministry says it signed contracts worth Rs 1.96 lakh crore with Indian firms since 2014

The defence ministry on Thursday said it has signed more than 180 contracts worth over Rs 1.96 lakh crore with the Indian industry since 2014. In a statement, the ministry also released some details of a number of major defence contracts si...

Parliamentary Committee on Women seeks cooperation from Facebook group to strengthen online vigilance

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women Empowerment on Thursday sought cooperation from the Facebook group to strengthening online vigilance during their meeting at Parliament House Annexe building in view of rising crime against women on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019