Railway Protection Force pledged to render all help to Divyangjans, women

Railway Protection Force (RPF) is pledged to render all the help/assistance to Divyangjans and women passengers for a safer journey through Indian Railways. In a bid to crackdown against the illegal occupant of Coaches/seats reserved for Differently abled persons and women passengers, Special drives on the occasion of the "International Day of Persons with Disabilities" on 03.12.19 & 04.12.2019 were launched all over the country by Railway Protection Force (RPF). All our efforts were made by RPF by deploying the maximum number of staff for this drive.

2,844 number of drives were conducted over All Indian Railways against persons travelling in Coaches/Seats reserved for Persons with Disabilities. 3094 number of drives were conducted over All Indian Railways against unauthorized persons travelling in Coaches/Seats reserved for Women.

The total number of cases registered during these drives is 10726. A total of 12,825 persons were arrested under Section 155 of the Railways Act with the realization of a fine of Rs. 12.18 lakhs in both the drives.

The action taken by Eastern Railway (1004 cases) was the best followed by North Central Railway (596 cases) and Western Railway (576 cases) in the drive conducted against persons travelling in Coaches/Seats reserved for Persons with Disabilities. The action taken by Eastern Railway (1,407 cases) was the best followed by North Central Railway (880 cases) and Central Railway (789 cases) in the drive conducted over All Indian Railways against unauthorized persons travelling in Coaches/Seats reserved for Women.

All the zonal units of RPF have been instructed to continue such raids/drives in the future to deter unauthorized persons travelling in Coaches/Seats reserved for Divyangjans and women to ensure their safer and secure journey across Indian Railways.

