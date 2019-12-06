Slovakia gas explosion: At least 5 killed in Presov; many evacuated

A gas explosion at a multi-story apartment block in the eastern Slovak town of Presov has killed at least 5 people, rescuers said on Friday. There were several people trapped on the roof of a 12-story building as the building is on the verge of collapse after the explosion caused a fire, rescuers said.

Alena Krcova, a spokeswoman for the rescue services, said dozens of people may have been injured. Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini is heading for the site.

Mayor Andrea Turcanova said at the site of the accident there were "many injured" in the biggest tragedy that had happened in the town of almost 90,000 in half a century. The rescuers said they had been able to evacuate all the other people they could see in the building. It was not immediately clear how many people had been inside.

(With inputs from agencies.)