Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze died at Safdarjung Hospital

Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze in Unnao and airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital yesterday died.

According to news agency ANI, Dr. Shalabh Kumar, HOD (burns and plastic), Safdarjung Hospital said that she suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and at 11:40 pm she died.

The rape survivor, who suffered serious burns after being set on fire allegedly by five men, including two of the rape accused, on Thursday morning, was airlifted to a Delhi hospital, where her condition was very critical.

The woman, who was allegedly raped in December last year, was on her way to a Rae Bareli court early on Thursday morning when she was attacked.