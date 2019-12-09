Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff on official visit to India from 7-12 Dec

Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of Naval Staff Bangladesh Navy is on an official visit to India from 07 – 12 Dec 19. The visit aims to consolidate bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, as also to explore new avenues for naval cooperation.

During his visit, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy will have bilateral discussions with Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff and other senior officials of the Indian Armed Forces.

Various important maritime engagement issues related to operational interactions such as the conduct of Bilateral Exercise, Port Calls by ships, Training, Hydrography cooperation, participation in various Indian Ocean Region (IOR) related events such as Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), MILAN 2020, etc would be discussed during the visit.

In addition to New Delhi, Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury will visit Kochi, Vizag, and Kolkata where he will have discussions with the senior naval officials and visit various naval units as well as Indian Shipyards.

(With Inputs from PIB)