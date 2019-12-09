Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff on official visit to India from 7-12 Dec

The visit aims to consolidate bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, as also to explore new avenues for naval cooperation.

Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff on official visit to India from 7-12 Dec
During his visit, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy will have bilateral discussions with Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff and other senior officials of the Indian Armed Forces. 

Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of Naval Staff Bangladesh Navy is on an official visit to India from 07 – 12 Dec 19. The visit aims to consolidate bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, as also to explore new avenues for naval cooperation.

During his visit, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy will have bilateral discussions with Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff and other senior officials of the Indian Armed Forces.

Various important maritime engagement issues related to operational interactions such as the conduct of Bilateral Exercise, Port Calls by ships, Training, Hydrography cooperation, participation in various Indian Ocean Region (IOR) related events such as Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), MILAN 2020, etc would be discussed during the visit.

In addition to New Delhi, Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury will visit Kochi, Vizag, and Kolkata where he will have discussions with the senior naval officials and visit various naval units as well as Indian Shipyards.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UP Cabinet gives nod for setting 218 fast-track courts for rapes, crimes against children

Amid increasing reports of crime against women in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to set up 218 new fast-track courts, many of them to hear cases of sexual offences against children. State Law Minister Braj...

India ranks 129 in UN's human development index

India climbed one spot to 129 among 189 countries in the 2019 human development index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme UNDP on Monday. In 2018, Indias human development index HDI value of 0.647 had...

China's Xi says hopes to reach investment agreement with EU as soon as possible -state TV

Chinas President Xi Jinping told new European Council President Charles Michel that Beijing hopes to reach an investment agreement with the European Union as soon as possible, Chinese state television reported on Monday.State TV said Xi mad...

Municipal limits of Ayodhya, two other UP towns to be expanded

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its nod for expanding the municipal limits of Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Firozabad, state minister Siddharth Nath Singh said. The borders of Lalitpur and Basti districts will also be expanded, he said.As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019