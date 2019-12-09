Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leadership at foundation of country's future: President Kovind

The President said that apart from education, we nurture tomorrow’s leaders by providing them with the best role models in diverse spheres.

Leadership at foundation of country's future: President Kovind
The Awards that are conferred today acknowledges those who have shown their passion for excellence and willingness to venture on the roads less traveled. Image Credit: ANI

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented the Lakshmipat Singhania – IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards 2018 in New Delhi today (December 9, 2019).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that since independence, India has made tremendous progress in various walks of national life. From the economy to science and technology, from healthcare to education, from women empowerment to social justice, we have made enormous progress. The world has taken note of our democratic institutions, economic strength, scientific prowess, culture, and diversity. We, however, still face great challenges that need to be addressed. We need to collectively find solutions to the problems such as climate change, strive for inclusive growth, develop an entrepreneurial culture, safeguard our natural resources and ensure justice for the weakest sections of society. These are no ordinary challenges but we have shown the resolve to set our standards high. With the right leadership in various sectors, we can meet any challenge.

The President said that leadership is at the foundation of the future that we will build for our country. We need to nurture our youth to become leaders in whatever vocation they may choose and in their social lives. How do we create better leaders that will steer the nation tomorrow? Education is the only answer he can think of. This is where institutions like IIM Lucknow play their crucial role.

The President said that apart from education, we nurture tomorrow's leaders by providing them with the best role models in diverse spheres. That is precisely what the Lakshmipat Singhania – IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards aim to do. The Awards that are conferred today acknowledges those who have shown their passion for excellence and willingness to venture on the roads less traveled. By doing so, they have brought around a significant change in our lives.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab face an uphill task against champions Chennai City

Defending champions Chennai City FC would look to notch up their second consecutive win of the season when they take on Punjab FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday. Chennai City has played only one match this season. They won 1-0 at...

Biden looks to rural Iowa to catch fast-rising Buttigieg

As Joe Biden on Saturday finished an eight-day bus tour through the crucial early nominating state of Iowa, one realization loomed largely His biggest challenge to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination may be coming from Pete But...

France says to host Lebanon conference Dec. 11

France will host an international conference on Lebanon on Dec. 11, Frances foreign ministry said, adding that the meeting aimed to push Beirut to quickly create a government that could restore the economic situation in the country.This mee...

SC issues notice to voter on DMK's leader Kanimozhi plea against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court Monday issued a notice on a plea filed by DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi against a Madras High Court order refusing to dismiss a petition challenging her election to Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019