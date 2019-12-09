Leadership at foundation of country's future: President Kovind

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented the Lakshmipat Singhania – IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards 2018 in New Delhi today (December 9, 2019).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that since independence, India has made tremendous progress in various walks of national life. From the economy to science and technology, from healthcare to education, from women empowerment to social justice, we have made enormous progress. The world has taken note of our democratic institutions, economic strength, scientific prowess, culture, and diversity. We, however, still face great challenges that need to be addressed. We need to collectively find solutions to the problems such as climate change, strive for inclusive growth, develop an entrepreneurial culture, safeguard our natural resources and ensure justice for the weakest sections of society. These are no ordinary challenges but we have shown the resolve to set our standards high. With the right leadership in various sectors, we can meet any challenge.

The President said that leadership is at the foundation of the future that we will build for our country. We need to nurture our youth to become leaders in whatever vocation they may choose and in their social lives. How do we create better leaders that will steer the nation tomorrow? Education is the only answer he can think of. This is where institutions like IIM Lucknow play their crucial role.

The President said that apart from education, we nurture tomorrow's leaders by providing them with the best role models in diverse spheres. That is precisely what the Lakshmipat Singhania – IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards aim to do. The Awards that are conferred today acknowledges those who have shown their passion for excellence and willingness to venture on the roads less traveled. By doing so, they have brought around a significant change in our lives.

(With Inputs from PIB)