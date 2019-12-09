Nitin Gadkari condoles sad demise of senior journalist Anuj Gupta
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has condoled the sad demise of senior journalist Anuj Gupta. In a condolence message, the Shri Gadkari prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul.
Anuj Gupta worked for the Hindi daily Navbharat, published from Nagpur.
