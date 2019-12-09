Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitin Gadkari condoles sad demise of senior journalist Anuj Gupta

In a condolence message, the Shri Gadkari prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul.

Nitin Gadkari condoles sad demise of senior journalist Anuj Gupta
Anuj Gupta worked for the Hindi daily Navbharat, published from Nagpur. Image Credit: Twitter(@VineetPunia)

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has condoled the sad demise of senior journalist Anuj Gupta. In a condolence message, the Shri Gadkari prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul.

Anuj Gupta worked for the Hindi daily Navbharat, published from Nagpur.

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

1008 names of Shivas Association creates history at Kulen Mountains

1008 Names of Shivas Association created history by offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Mahavishnu at the famous Kulen Mountains, Siem Reap in Cambodia after a gap of 1,000 years. The historic feat was performed by Indresh Kumar, RSS Ve...

I-League: Quess East Bengal take on Neroca, search for first win

Kolkata giants Quess East Bengal will continue their search for a win when they travel to Imphal to lock horns with a buoyant NEROCA in an I-League match at the Khuman Lampak here on Tuesday. East Bengal have drawn the first two matches, wh...

SC seeks EC's response on plea for disclosure of voter turn out, total count after poll results

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Election Commissions response on a PIL by TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra seeking direction to the EC to publish details of voter turnout and final vote count on its website once general and assembly poll r...

Police: 4 overdose victims found by Detroit children; 3 die

Detroit, Dec 9 AP Children discovered four overdose victims at a Detroit house, including three who died, police said. A man was revived by emergency responders Sunday while a woman and two other men died, police said. They ranged in age fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019