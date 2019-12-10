Ostrava hospital shooting: At least 6 killed; suspect dead

HIGHLIGHTS A gunman opened fire in a hospital in Ostrava, killing at least six people and injuring few others.

The suspect remains at large and Czech police have asked the public for help by releasing a picture on Twitter.

At least 6 people were killed and two others were seriously injured as a gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, police said. Regional police spokeswoman Pavla Jirouskova told the public Czech Television said that the suspect remained at large, with police asking the public for help. Police have published a picture of the alleged suspect on Twitter, showing a man with receding ginger hair and wearing a red jacket.

Dopadli jsme pachatele střelby. 42 letý muž se před zásahem policie střelil do hlavy, je mrtev. Děkujeme veřejnosti za součinnost a pomoc při patrani. — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 10, 2019

Police also said that the Ostrava hospital shooting suspect could be using a silver-gray vehicle Renault Laguna with vehicle number - 9T57401.

Czech TV reported that he was about 180 centimeters (5.9 feet) tall. "I can confirm a shooting at the Ostrava Faculty Hospital after 7:00 am (0600 GMT) today," Interior Minister Jan Hamacek tweeted.

The DNES daily reported on its website that the shooting had occurred at the trauma ward of the hospital in Ostrava, a steel hub located around 300 kilometers (190 miles) east of Prague.

Update: Czech police said that the suspect, a 42-year-old man, shot himself in the head and is dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)