Unknown hacker targets Czech news agency to publish two fake reports

An unknown hacker attacked the website of Czech news agency CTK on Tuesday, publishing two fake stories about an assassination attempt targeting Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini, CTK said. One report, posted on CTK's news website Ceske Noviny, falsely claimed that the Czech intelligence agency Security Information Service (BIS) had foiled a plot to kill Pellegrini. A second one was about the alleged reaction of Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky to the first fake report.

CTK said in a statement that it had not produced the two fake articles. It did not comment on who might have been responsible for the hack. Czech news website Denik N reported that state authorities were investigating the matter. Denik N and Czech TV cited the fake article as saying that the alleged plot against Pellegrini had been planned in Prague by a Ukrainian diplomat.

BIS also confirmed that the two stories were fake and that it was looking into the matter. "BIS is interested in this case, but at this moment we have no information to release," a spokesperson said.

