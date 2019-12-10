Japanese former defence minister Tokuichiro Tamazawa shot near home - Sankei

A former Japanese defense minister has been shot in the leg near his home in northern Japan, Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday citing police sources.

Tokuichiro Tamazawa, who is 81 years old, served as defense minister in the government of Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama. His injuries are not life-threatening, Sankei said.

A man thought to be aged in his eighties has been apprehended, national broadcaster NHK said. A police spokesman said he could not immediately comment.

