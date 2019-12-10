Exhibition on Naval Weapon Systems NAVARMS-19 to be held on 12 Dec

The fourth edition of the International Seminar cum Exhibition on Naval Weapon Systems 'NAVARMS-19' with the theme "Make in India - Fight Category: Opportunities and Imperatives" is scheduled at Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis, Development Enclave, New Delhi on 12-13 Dec 19. The two-day event spread over five plenary sessions will provide an opportunity for the exchange of ideas, create awareness and identify emerging prospects for the Indian/International defense industry in the domain of Naval Weapon Systems. NAVARMS is the only international seminar and exhibition on Naval Weapon Systems conducted in the country to invite all the stakeholders in the life cycle management of Naval Weapons and provide a common platform to share their views and concerns.

The Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri will address the gathering during the Inaugural session on 12 Dec 19 and will inaugurate the Exhibition. The past three editions of NAVARMS organised in 2007, 2010 and 2013 have aroused much enthusiasm and active participation by the Industry, Ministry of Defence, DRDO and the users.

India's quintessential maritime character and vital geostrategic location are twin factors that have defined her growth as a nation and evolution as a civilization. The Indian Navy today remains the principal manifestation of India's maritime power and plays a central role in safeguarding and prompting her security and national interests in the maritime domain. The Navy's roles and responsibilities have also expanded significantly over the years in response to changing geo-economic and geostrategic circumstances. These roles necessitate a wide inventory of weapon systems that cater to India's security-cum-threat calculus.

Today, there is a wider acknowledgment of the role the Navy can play in enhancing maritime security in the region and nation-building. With an intent to convert defense expenditure into an investment to fuel growth, the Indian Navy is at the forefront of promoting indigenous defense manufacturing and has been collaborating with the private sector to achieve self-reliance. The 'Make in India' initiative, setting up defense industrial corridors and access of defense testing facilities to Indian Industries are significant programs of the Govt of India. These initiatives are aimed at providing Indian Industries with opportunities in the domestic as well as a global arena to enter into strategic partnerships with the foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and DRDO to harness avenues in technology-intensive 'Fight' category.

The first session of 'NAVARMS-19' will set the stage for a two-day seminar with Indian Navy speakers bringing out 'Opportunities for Industry in Naval Weapon Systems - 2030' in all the three dimensions viz. surface, air & underwater. The second session on 'Needs and Concerns of the User and Industry' would provide a platform to the users and the industry to bring out their respective needs and concerns with prevailing policies/issues as well as envisioned environment and seek views from all the stakeholders to bridge the gap between expectations of the user and capabilities of the industry. The third session focuses on 'Naval Weapon Systems - Modern Trends and Technology in Upgrade & Upkeep'. The fourth session is an interactive session of Panel Discussion on 'Govt Policy Imperatives to Encourage Indigenisation'. The last session on 'Building of Indigenous Capability through Collaborative Approach between Industry, R&D organisations, and IN'will provide a platform for industry, DRDO and the user to highlight the capability gaps existing in the system and way ahead to bridge them using modern technology, infrastructure augmentation, increased investment in R&D, etc through collaborative approach.

To enable companies to gain maximum benefit from this platform, a parallel technology display in the form of Exhibition for two days is also being organized to demonstrate Industry's capabilities to the key users.

(With Inputs from PIB)