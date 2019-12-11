Springfield E&P says it has discovered 1.5 bln barrels of oil offshore Ghana

Ghana's Springfield E&P said on Wednesday that it had discovered 1.5 billion barrels of oil and 0.7 trillion cubic feet of gas off the West African country's Atlantic coast.

Springfield said in a statement that the undiscovered potential of the block located on the western side of the Cape Three Points was estimated at over 3 billion barrels of oil and gas.

