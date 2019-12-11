Left Menu
Development News Edition

Springfield E&P says it has discovered 1.5 bln barrels of oil offshore Ghana

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Accra
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 17:05 IST
Springfield E&P says it has discovered 1.5 bln barrels of oil offshore Ghana

Ghana's Springfield E&P said on Wednesday that it had discovered 1.5 billion barrels of oil and 0.7 trillion cubic feet of gas off the West African country's Atlantic coast.

Springfield said in a statement that the undiscovered potential of the block located on the western side of the Cape Three Points was estimated at over 3 billion barrels of oil and gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

'She is speaking out to us': Māori leader says volcano eruption was a message

Pouroto Ngaropo, standing on an ancient settlement site overlooking the island of Whakaari, recites his ancestry back thousands of years, back to the volcano which erupted there on Monday.Whakaari is my connection to the ocean, to the land,...

Small business owners count the cost of South Africa's power cuts

When South Africa suffered unprecedented power cuts this week as flooding slashed thousands of megawatts off an overstretched grid, bakery owner Maike Vandereydt-Speer was unable to brew coffee, toast sandwiches or even switch on the lights...

JNU moves HC; seeks contempt action against students, police for violating court order

The JNU has moved the Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against its students and the police for allegedly violating a court order barring protests within 100 metres of the universitys administrative block. The Jawaharlal Nehru Univer...

US accused of seeking climate funding waiver at UN talks

Madrid, Dec 11 AFP The United States was accused Wednesday of using crunch UN talks to avoid compensating poorer nations hit by climate change, despite its decision to leave the process to limit global warming. Delegates and observers at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019