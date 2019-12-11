Public comments invited on amending motor vehicle rules

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has invited comments and suggestions from all stakeholders on amending Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 in regard to specifying dimensions of the Motor Vehicles particularly regarding the maximum height of the body built on the chassis, increase in the allowable length of the two-axle buses in line with the provisions of the ECE. Detailed meetings were held on the subject at the technical level in regard to this amendment. It was also discussed in the 51st, 52nd, 53rd, 54th 55th, and 56th CMVR-TSC meetings.

It has been proposed to convert the existing rule in a tabular format and to include dimensions of two-wheelers. It includes dimensional details in respect of two-wheeled vehicles (L1 and L2), three-wheelers (L5 M/L5 N) and Pneumatic Trailers. The dimensions, particularly the height of the N category vehicles (goods carriages) has been specifically proposed to be amended to encourage containerized transport. The dimensions, particularly the height of the M category vehicles (passenger carriages) has been proposed to be amended to 4 meters except in the case of Airport passenger bus (retained at 3.8 meters), in line with the UNECE directive. Also, the length of the M3 (passenger carriages with more than eight seats) with two axles is proposed to be amended to 13.5 meters.

In case of N category of goods vehicle, height has been proposed to be amended to four meters except, in case of N1 category of vehicles (utility vehicles with GVW up to 3.5 tons), the height has been restricted to three meters, as these smaller vehicles are prone to higher height and less stability. The length of the Trailers is proposed to be amended to 18.75 meters to accommodate ISO containers of 45 ft. The height of the trailer is proposed to be amended to four meters with certain exceptions.

The proposed amendment is likely to provide standardization in the dimensions of the motor vehicles in line with the International standards.

(With Inputs from PIB)