Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee set up to consider accommodation for flood victims in Mamelodi

Currently accommodated at the Mamelodi Baptist Church, the affected residents have vowed not to return to the area which is along a floodplain. 

Committee set up to consider accommodation for flood victims in Mamelodi
Various NGOs and government departments have been to the church to donate food, blankets clothes, and various other services. Image Credit: Flickr

A committee has been set up by the Gauteng Provincial Government to consider alternative accommodation for hundreds of displaced shack dwellers in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

The residents were left homeless following the incessant rains which lead to extensive floods in the province this week. Videos of shacks being swept away were widely spread on social media.

Currently accommodated at the Mamelodi Baptist Church, the affected residents have vowed not to return to the area which is along a floodplain.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the displaced community members on Wednesday.

He said the committee, which consists of officials from the Premier's Office, the provincial Human Settlements Department, City of Tshwane and various NGOs, would meet tomorrow to consider possible interventions and plans for accommodation.

"You have said you don't want to return to the area due to the risks associated with it. You have said you are not leaving the church until alternative accommodation is found. We don't want you to be in the church forever, a church is a place of prayer," he said, having listened to the concerns of the people.

The Premier described the disaster as an emergency that needed urgent intervention.

"We are working with NGOs, municipality and government departments," he said.

He used the platform to warn residents against settling in hazardous areas, such as along river banks and flood plains, saying the government would not be able to provide the needed infrastructure due to the terrain.

"Most of the time as a government we fight with communities because they just occupy land anywhere they see land," he said.

Various NGOs and government departments have been to the church to donate food, blankets clothes, and various other services.

"It's a temporary arrangement," said Makhura. "We want to make sure that you are out of here as soon as possible but you are not going back there. If you go back there, the rains will come again and we will be back here to help you again."

The committee is expected to meet on Thursday and provide feedback on Friday.

"The committee is going to look at where we are going to relocate the people. I do want to lie to you and say we already know where we are going to take you. We don't know. They will meet tomorrow morning and on Friday they will give me a report on the way forward," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISG calls for credible economic reforms in Lebanon -draft statement

Lebanon should urgently adopt a substantial, credible and comprehensive package of economic reforms, the international support group ISG for the country said in a draft statement on Wednesday. ISG also called on Lebanese authorities to adop...

Iran-backed attacks in Iraq risks uncontrollable escalation -U.S. official

A senior U.S. military official said on Wednesday attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq were gathering pace and becoming more sophisticated, pushing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation.His warnin...

New Finland leader: "silent blessing" given to bring home Islamic State kids

Finlands new prime minister said on Wednesday the centre-left coalition government had given its silent blessing to the Foreign Minister to go ahead with plans to repatriate children of women who travelled to Syria to join Islamic State. Th...

EXCLUSIVE-Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran seen within months - Swiss, U.S. officials

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran could be up and running within months, senior Swiss and U.S. officials told Reuters, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions.Food...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019