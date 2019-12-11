Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mountains matter for Youth, UN celebrates International Day

Making education, training, employment, and access to technology readily available can ensure a brighter future for young communities on mountainsides everywhere.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 21:41 IST
Mountains matter for Youth, UN celebrates International Day
And of course, everyone who cares about mountain life is invited to join the conversation by sharing stories of living as a young mountain dweller, or posting a photo of a favorite vista, using the #MountainsMatter hashtag. Image Credit: Pixabay

Covering around 27 percent of the earth's land surface, mountains play a critical role in moving the world towards sustainable economic growth. With the future in mind, the theme for this year's international day celebrating the world's peaks and summits on Wednesday is Mountains matter for Youth.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), mountains not only provide sustenance and well-being to 1.1 billion mountain people around the world but also indirectly benefit billions more living downstream. And they provide freshwater, energy, and food – resources that will grow increasingly scarce over the coming decades.

This year, the spotlight shines on the importance of protecting ecosystems around the world's summits, for future generations.

It is an occasion to educate children about the role that mountains play in supporting billions up and downstream – providing fresh water, clean energy, food, and recreation.

Making education, training, employment, and access to technology readily available can ensure a brighter future for young communities on mountainsides everywhere.

Listen here to the FAO's podcast Target: Zero Hunger. In this episode, FAO's Charlotta Lomas visits Montenegro, where smallholder farmers rely heavily on traditional agriculture practices for their livelihoods. So much so, that a poor blueberry harvest or honey season can have devastating impacts on rural households.

Lack of opportunities

As the access to opportunities for youth living in mountains can be scarce, the day offers the chance to demand improvements in order to prevent the drift away to lowland areas, in search of a better life and employment.

Without investment, agricultural land is abandoned and degraded, while cultural values and ancient traditions are forgotten.

Education and training, market access, diverse employment opportunities, and good public services can ensure a brighter future for young mountain dwellers.

Call to action

To harness the day, FAO suggests that young people raise mountain awareness by organizing youth forums, student debates, photo and art competitions, hikes and events targeted to specific age groups.

And of course, everyone who cares about mountain life is invited to join the conversation by sharing stories of living as a young mountain dweller, or posting a photo of a favorite vista, using the #MountainsMatter hashtag.

It has been observed every year to create awareness about the importance of mountains to life, to highlight the opportunities and constraints in mountain development and to build alliances that will bring positive change to mountain peoples and environments around the world.

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-European bond yields slip before policy meetings and tariff deadline

European government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this Sunday while U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank policy meetings kept investors sidelined. Uncertainty ah...

UPDATE 6-French PM defies unions with pension overhaul, they pledge more strikes

Frances prime minister said on Wednesday its people should work two years longer to get a full pension, drawing a hostile response from trade unions who said they would step up strike action to force an about-turn. In a speech that followed...

WRAPUP 2-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

Europe sought to bolster the worlds faltering battle against climate change on Wednesday with its Green Deal to slash fossil fuel dependence, while teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked global leaders for dragging their feet.With fires, floo...

Toyota names new North America CEO as industry faces unprecedented shift

Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said its North America chief executive, Jim Lentz, would retire on April 1, and tasked the units chief operating officer, Tetsuo Ted Ogawa, with navigating an industry shift to electrification and automation.O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019