Bill passes to prevent terrorism and support de-radicalization

The Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders) Bill is a carefully targeted response to manage the risk posed by a small number of New Zealanders who have engaged in terrorism-related activities while overseas.

"The Bill as a proportionate response to managing risk and is designed to prevent terrorism and support de-radicalization in a way that is consistent with New Zealand's human rights laws."

A Bill that prevents terrorism and supports the de-radicalization of New Zealanders returning from overseas has passed its third reading, Justice Minister Andrew Little says.

"Police have an essential new tool to protect the public from people who pose a real risk. They will be able to apply to the High Court to impose control orders on New Zealanders who have engaged in terrorism-related activities overseas," Andrew Little says.

"It does this in a way that balances the rights of people subject to control orders and upholds New Zealand's role as a global citizen in the efforts to prevent terrorism.

"The requirements of the order will be carefully tailored to the individual's personal circumstances, risks, and rehabilitative needs, and can include electronic monitoring and curfews.

"This affects a very small number of people who will potentially return to this country from overseas. The Bill has been developed as an urgent response to developments in Syria, but it applies to any terrorism-related activity conducted by New Zealanders overseas, including by right-wing extremists and white supremacists.

"The Bill as a proportionate response to managing risk and is designed to prevent terrorism and support de-radicalization in a way that is consistent with New Zealand's human rights laws."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

