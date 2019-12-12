Left Menu
Development News Edition

Final report on Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy released

“Ministers have also requested that officials work with the newly-established Infrastructure Commission to ensure we’re taking a holistic view of our logistics network and the major infrastructure needs of New Zealand.

Final report on Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy released
The Working Group considered eight scenarios to determine the most efficient arrangement for the upper North Island ports. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

In light of Cabinet's position that freight operations on prime land in downtown Auckland are no longer viable, the Government will now embark on a short work programme to enable decision-making in the first half of next year, Associate Transport Minister Shane Jones says.

Minister Jones is today releasing the final report by the Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy working group.

"Firstly, on behalf of the Government, I'd like to thank the working group, particularly its chairman Wayne Brown, for delivering on a Coalition Agreement commitment to investigate moving Auckland's Port to Whangarei," Shane Jones said.

"I'm pleased my Cabinet colleagues have recognized the merit of this report and have agreed on the move forward with this work.

"To maintain momentum on this work, Ministers have instructed the Ministry of Transport to undertake further work on funding and financing options, governance and commercial considerations, land use planning, legislative and regulatory considerations as well as some additional transport and logistics analysis.

"I expect this analysis to consider environmental effects, including on New Zealand's overall greenhouse gas emissions, and consideration of Government infrastructure investments in roads and rail, for example, building a rail spur to Marsden Point.

"Ministers have also requested that officials work with the newly-established Infrastructure Commission to ensure we're taking a holistic view of our logistics network and the major infrastructure needs of New Zealand.

"Shifting Auckland's Port will be a huge undertaking and, if done right, will have benefits for all of New Zealand, not just Auckland and Northland. Nobody is keen on spending too much longer developing lengthy reports but this is a once-in-a-generation project and widespread buy-in is important, as is the need to make the best decisions for the long-term prosperity of our supply chain.

"The Working Group considered eight scenarios to determine the most efficient arrangement for the upper North Island ports. Their preferred option is the managed closure of the Port of Auckland's freight operations, the development of Northport and the continued development of the Port of Tauranga.

"It remains my view that Northport is the most sensible relocation option but I accept this is a whole-of-government decision and the report has given us a range of economic, social and environmental factors to consider. I look forward to reporting back to Cabinet in May 2020," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

Man held for raping mother

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CAB ASSAM UPDATES: People defy curfew in Guwahati, Flights canceled from Kolkata

HIGHLIGHTSAll Assam Students Union has called for a protest at 11 am in Guwahati.Army conducted a flag march in the city on Thursday morning.According to Kolkata Airport Official, All flights have been canceled from Kolkata West Bengal to t...

Final report on Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy released

In light of Cabinets position that freight operations on prime land in downtown Auckland are no longer viable, the Government will now embark on a short work programme to enable decision-making in the first half of next year, Associate Tran...

Slumping Sharks fire DeBoer

The San Jose Sharks, mired in a five-game losing streak, fired coach Pete DeBoer Wednesday night. Assistant coach Bob Boughner will take over as the interim head coach.Assistant coaches Dave Barr and Steve Spott and goalie coach Johan Hedbe...

Chhattisgarh: 1,400 folk artists to mesmerise audience with cultural performances in 3-day tribal festival

Nearly 1,400 artists belonging to 151 art troupes from 23 states and guest artists from six countries will mesmerise the audience with tribal folk cultural performances during the three-day National Tribal Dance Festival that will be held i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019