Tata Steel BSL bags award for energy conservation

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 17:06 IST
Tata Steel BSL said on Sunday that it has been honored by the Odisha government for taking effective initiatives to conserve energy in its plant located at Narendrapur in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. The Odisha State Energy Conservation Award 2019 award was given to the company during the National Energy Conservation Day Celebration 2019 here on Saturday, a company statement said.

The award was in the category of captive power plant above 100 MW, it said. On behalf of the company, Saroj Kumar Banerjee, Chief of Environment, Tata Steel BSL received the award from Odisha's Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

"We are humbled to be recognized with this prestigious award for our initiatives taken in the direction of conserving energy," Banerjee said while speaking at the function. "While carrying out the existing projects on energy conservation, we are exploring new ways and technologies to raise the bar and push for industry benchmarks in the field," he added.

The company got the recognition for improving energy conservation performance by reducing carbon footprint, fossil fuel consumption, generating more power through waste heat recovery and implementing energy efficiency projects, the company statement said.

