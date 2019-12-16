Left Menu
Development News Edition

G Kishan Reddy calls to integrate new technology for smart border management

“After the evaluation of Phase-1, subsequently Phase-2 and Phase-3 of the CIBMS will be rolled out in Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram and West Bengal,” Mr. Reddy said.

G Kishan Reddy calls to integrate new technology for smart border management
“The recorded data and information can be shared with all intelligence and security forces,” said Mr. Reddy. Image Credit: Twitter(@ficci_india)

Mr. G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Govt of India, today called for integrating new technology and infrastructure to ensure a safe and smart border management system.

Speaking at 'Smart Border Management – 2019' organized by FICCI, jointly with India Foundation on the theme 'Contribution of Smart Border Towards $5 Trillion Economy', Mr. Reddy said that the government has, for the first time, initiated a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) to cover areas where physical fencing is not feasible. "The recorded data and information can be shared with all intelligence and security forces," said Mr. Reddy.

"CIBMS includes integration of manpower, sensors, networks, intelligence, and command and control solutions to improve situational awareness at different levels of hierarchy to facilitate prompt and informed decisions and a quick response to emerging situations," added Mr. Reddy.

He said that Phase-1, a pilot project along a 61 km riverine border in Dhubri, Assam along the Indo-Bangladesh border, has been implemented. "After the evaluation of Phase-1, subsequently Phase-2 and Phase-3 of the CIBMS will be rolled out in Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram and West Bengal," Mr. Reddy said.

He added that this technology plans to cover all non-visible gaps and vulnerable structures along the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders. "We are taking all precautionary measures," said Mr. Reddy.

Mr. Sandip Somany, President, FICCI, said that the government needs to make appropriate arrangements considering the present security threat and possible future risks with respect to both land and coastal border security. "Securing and managing the borders has been a major challenge for any country as it requires to keep a balance between openness of borders for the legitimate movement of goods and people and borders' non-porousness for all illegal activities. India being an increasingly globalized and service-oriented economy relies heavily on the movement of goods and people," said Mr. Somany.

Mr. Rahul Chaudhry, Chair, FICCI Committee on Homeland Security, said, "Smart Border Management 2019 aims at improving India's GDP growth, at the micro-level with a larger Make in India opportunity and at the macro level by contributing to security."

Maj Gen Dhruv C Katoch, Director, India Foundation, said that a $5 trillion economy is an ambitious task set by the Prime Minister of India. Many initiatives are required to achieve this target and one amongst them is managing our borders in an efficient and effective manner.

Mr. Vidur Gupta, Partner, EY, said that a secure and well-managed border is key to the country's economy.

FICCI-EY report on 'Smart Border Management – Contributing to a $5 Trillion Economy' was also released during the event.

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brees ties Manning for most career TD passes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tied Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in NFL history on Monday. Brees 21-yard touchdown pass to TreQuan Smith with 611 left in the second quarter Monday night -- Brees second scoring str...

Reports: Reliever Romo returns to Twins with 1-year deal

Right-handed relief pitcher Sergio Romo has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple media reports on Monday. The new deal is for 5 million and includes a team option for 2021, which would bring ...

Last of New Zealand volcano dead identified

Wellington, Dec 17 AFP All victims of the White Island volcanic eruption have now been identified, New Zealand police said Tuesday, as they formally named two Australians and an American among the deceased. The explosion at the popular adve...

Peace will remain of paramount importance to Afghan, Security Council told

The search for peace will remain of paramount importance to Afghanistan as the country awaits the outcome of the recent presidential election, the top UN official in the country told the Security Council on Monday. Tadamichi Yamamoto, head ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019