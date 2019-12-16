Left Menu
Development News Edition

Article on IndiaSpend makes factually incorrect and misleading statements

The article seems to be based on a lack of understanding of toilet technologies and makes several idiosyncratic accusations.

Article on IndiaSpend makes factually incorrect and misleading statements
The extent of bias and attempt to misrepresent facts by this article can be gauged from the fact that it bases its entire premise on fictitious quotes and data from the Health, Safety, and Dignity of Sanitation Workers: An Initial Assessment report. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The recently published article 'Govt's Toilet Building Spree Could Increase Manual Scavenging: Report', dated 12 December 2019 on IndiaSpend makes factually incorrect and misleading statements with reference to the sanitation sector in India by misquoting a 2019 report titled Health, Safety, and Dignity of Sanitation Workers: An Initial Assessment published by the World Health Organization, the International Labour Organization, the World Bank and WaterAid.

Misrepresentation, and outright lies

The extent of bias and attempt to misrepresent facts by this article can be gauged from the fact that it bases its entire premise on fictitious quotes and data from the Health, Safety, and Dignity of Sanitation Workers: An Initial Assessment report. The article says that the report was based on a study that covered four states and located 1,686 manual scavengers, and makes some other claims on violence and untouchability experienced by them. It also quotes the report, saying "The concerns around sanitation work seem to be growing, given the large number of toilets that have been constructed under the ongoing Swachh Bharat Mission, using technologies that would require periodic emptying and offsite treatment of fecal matter".

In reality, the said report makes no mention of 1686 manual scavengers in four Indian States and does not have the said quote either.

The report, in fact, is about cases from 9 different countries to put forth analysis for future policy development, and it acknowledges the protections set in place for sanitation workers at a national level by the Government of India on the subjects of protection of occupational health of sanitation workers by law; training on sanitation worker occupational health and hazard; safeguarding of sanitation worker health; unions or associations for sanitation workers; and initiatives specifically advocating for sanitation worker rights.

It is shocking that in her quest for headlines and sensationalism, the author has attributed false information to several international agencies.

On the correlation between Swachh Bharat toilets and manual scavenging

The article seems to be based on a lack of understanding of toilet technologies and makes several idiosyncratic accusations. At one point it speaks of the alow proportion of drains in rural areas and attempts to equate this to manual scavenging. This is a fundamentally flawed logic as the toilet technologies used in rural India are predominantly on-site technologies, and mainly the twin-pit system, which obviates the need for human handling of fecal matter as they are not mere containment structures, but are, in a sense, self-contained treatment plants. In fact, this is a classic example of a waste of wealth.

It must also be clarified that for the toilets which presently have only a single pit system are being retro-fitted to convert them to a twin-pit system, under the SBM-G's ODF (Open Defecation Free) - Sustainability component. For those households with existing septic tanks and non-leech pit systems, mechanized fecal sludge management (FSM) is being undertaken and planned in coordination with urban local bodies for treatment through Fecal Sludge Treatment Plants. For all of these toilets, which have been built only in the past few years, the single pits or the septic tanks will only start filling up a few years in the future, and by then the retrofitting and FSM activities will have been completed. It is therefore incorrect to hastily reach the conclusion that a rise in rural toilets will lead to increased manual scavenging, without proper and unbiased research.

Given the glaring gaps in the aforementioned reporting of the situation, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation would like to stress that articles written with such erroneous, inconsistent and biased information are solely an attempt to mislead readers, and they violate journalistic integrity. Media houses are advised to perform a basic quality and fact check of the information that they publish.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brees ties Manning for most career TD passes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tied Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in NFL history on Monday. Brees 21-yard touchdown pass to TreQuan Smith with 611 left in the second quarter Monday night -- Brees second scoring str...

Reports: Reliever Romo returns to Twins with 1-year deal

Right-handed relief pitcher Sergio Romo has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple media reports on Monday. The new deal is for 5 million and includes a team option for 2021, which would bring ...

Australian firefighters warn of uncontrollable blazes as conditions worsen

Firefighters in Australia warned on Tuesday they would not be able to contain some of the 100 fires still ablaze in the country before conditions are expected to deteriorate later this week.Temperatures across parts of the eastern state of ...

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019