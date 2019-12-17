Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giant solar park in the desert jump starts Egypt's renewables push

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Aswan
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 01:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:46 IST
Giant solar park in the desert jump starts Egypt's renewables push
Image Credit: ANI

Near the southern Egyptian city of Aswan, a swathe of photovoltaic solar panels spreads over an area of the desert so large it is clearly visible from space.

They are part of the Benban plant, one of the world's largest solar parks the following completion last month of the second phase of the estimated $2.1 billion projects. Designed to anchor a renewable energy sector by attracting foreign and domestic private-sector developers and financial backers, the plant now provides nearly 1.5 GW to Egypt's national grid and has brought down the price of solar energy at a time when the government is phasing out electricity subsidies.

In 2013, Egypt was suffering rolling blackouts due to power shortages at aging power stations. Three gigantic gas-powered stations with a capacity of 14.4 GW procured from Siemens in 2015 turned the deficit into a surplus. National installed electricity capacity is now around 50 GW and Egypt aims to increase the share of electricity provided by renewables from a fraction currently to 20% by 2022 and 42% by 2035.

"They have plans to bring out renewable energy, the private sector invested, across the Red Sea in wind and throughout the deserts for solar power," said Christopher Cantelmi of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a lead backer of Benban along with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The Benban project's 32 plots were developed by more than 30 companies from 12 countries, including Spain's Acciona, UAE-based Alcazar Energy, Italy's Enerray, France's Total Eren and EDF, China's Chint Solar and Norway's Scatec. Developers of the plant, around 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Aswan, are guaranteed a feed-in tariff price for 25 years.

"It really introduced a lot of them to Egypt for the very first time, to project finance and to infrastructure finance," said Cantelmi. A third phase at Benban could add more than 300 MW, though nothing has been decided yet, while another large scale solar development is planned 45 km north of Aswan at Kom Ombo.

Egypt has struggled to attract foreign investment outside the oil and gas sector, despite winning praise for an IMF-backed economic reform programme since 2016. At Benban, developers visited by an IFC team last month raised the issue of a stand-off over a government demand that they collectively pay an extra 1.9 billion Egyptian pounds ($118 million)in infrastructure costs. There had also been some curtailment of supplies to the grid as they waited for new transmission lines to be added.

But operations were generally going well, and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company was paying on time, they said. BRUSHING MACHINES

Solar irradiation is exceptionally good at Benban and running costs are low, developers say. Upkeep is largely limited to brushing the desert dust from the panels to maximize absorption. "You don't need a lot of manpower round here, you only need cleaning machines ... and maintenance, which is not a big amount of people," said Mohamed Ossama, project head for Egypt's Taqa Arabia, which has a 50 MW plot.

Benban has brought down the price of solar energy, drawn in dozens of companies, and given Egypt's south an economic boost, said Mohamed Orabi, professor of power electronics at Aswan University. However, the plant needed a storage system - still a key technological challenge for solar power that surges during the daytime - in order to stabilize supplies to the grid, he said.

Last year a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) suggested Egypt could be more ambitious in its green energy goals and aim to supply 53% of its electricity from renewables by 2030. But it said developers could be discouraged by complex administrative procedures and urged Egypt to review its market framework and develop local manufacturing capacity for renewables.

"The (Benban) project showcases Egypt's seriousness in doing renewable energy business, especially when most countries in the region have been stalling on this front, with the exception of Jordan and Morocco," said Jessica Obeid, an energy expert at Chatham House. "In the next stages, political and policy stability is important, reduction of the complex bureaucratic measures and clear assignments of institutions' mandates and facilitation of the process will be much needed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

PSA, Fiat Chrysler agree to merge: joint statement

Paris, Dec 18 AFP French carmaker PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler have signed an agreement to create the worlds fourth largest automaker, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot SA Groupe PSA...

No displacement for bauxite mining at Pottangi: NALCO

There will be no displacement during mining activity in Pottangi bauxite mine and NALCO will adopt modern technology besides sustainable practices for effective environment management, the company has said. A public hearing for environment...

Green activists unhappy with SC order on Coastal Road project

Environment activists from Mumbai are unhappy with the Supreme Courts ruling that stayed the Bombay High Court order quashing the Coastal Road Zone clearances granted to the city civic bodys Rs 14,000 crore coastal road project. The top co...

Jodhpur HC defers hearing in Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality case till Feb 5

The Jodhpur High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing in a petition pertaining to the Jodhpur Sky Light Hospitality case, in which businessman Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra are accused. Due to dearth of time, Justice Manoj Ku...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019