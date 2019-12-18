Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report on Waitangi Tribunal claim progress released

As an example of the shift towards contemporary and kaupapa (thematic) Treaty claims, the ‘Hauora: The Report on Stage One of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry’ (Wai 2575), was one of two reports released this year. 

Report on Waitangi Tribunal claim progress released
“I am confident that the report I am tabling today will continue to be a rich source of knowledge, information and context to understanding the issues that define our identity as a nation,” Minister Mahuta says.   Image Credit: Flickr

Government's second report on Waitangi Tribunal claim progress, released today, highlights the importance of emerging contemporary claims as well as historic claims.

In releasing the latest Section 8I Report (1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019), Minister for Māori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta says that in approaching the conclusion of historical Treaty claims, the Tribunal was able to increasingly focus on current contemporary matters raised in a range of kaupapa claims.

"We must continue to respond to the challenge of realising the aspirations of Te Tiriti and the future our tūpuna envisage," she says.

As an example of the shift towards contemporary and kaupapa (thematic) Treaty claims, the 'Hauora: The Report on Stage One of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry' (Wai 2575), was one of two reports released this year.

"In September, the Prime Minister announced that New Zealand history will be taught in all schools and kura by 2022, which will include Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the New Zealand Wards and our full history.

"This commitment recognises there is a need to rectify omissions in our historical discourse that have affected how we see ourselves as a nation.

"At the same time, as we approach the conclusion of historical Treaty the Tribunal is able to increasingly focus on contemporary issues, and in doing so, to keep improving how the Crown approaches Treaty issues and the way we respond to Tribunal recommendations."

Contemporary kaupapa inquiries on Māori military veterans, the Takutai Moana Act and Mana Wāhine, are underway.

"The Government is committed to creating the conditions for a productive, inclusive and sustainable economy that realises the value of te ao Māori, and this report is an example of that.

"I am confident that the report I am tabling today will continue to be a rich source of knowledge, information and context to understanding the issues that define our identity as a nation," Minister Mahuta says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Kazakh president reshuffles senior officials

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday named Kanat Bozumbayev, previously energy minister, a presidential aide, and reshuffled a number of other senior officials.Tokayev did not immediately name a new energy minister, a key pos...

Charlize Theron details how her mother shot her father in 'self-defense'

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron recently opened up her incredibly unhealthy family during childhood and the moment when her mother shot and killed her father in an act of self defense. In a recent radio interview, she spoke ab...

Red Wings can't keep pace, lose to Blue Jackets

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Kevin Stenlund scored his first career goal, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets topped the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Monday. Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Gusta...

BoB shares slide by 2.9 pc after reports of under-reported bad loans

Shares of government-owned Bank of Baroda BoB fell by 2.93 per cent on Wednesday morning after the Reserve Bank of India RBI found that it had under-reported bad loans by Rs 5,250 crore in the financial year 2018-19. According to recent gui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019