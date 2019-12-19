Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealanders invited to comment on climate and energy policy

The first of these policy proposals asks for feedback on proposed changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme to ensure major polluters are paying their fair share and taking action to reduce emissions.

New Zealanders invited to comment on climate and energy policy
The Government is also consulting on a discussion document on plans to boost renewable energy generation and energy efficiency, says Megan Woods. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Switching New Zealand to fully renewable energy and solving the challenge of climate change will ensure a better planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change and the Minister for Energy and Resources said today as they invited all New Zealanders to have their say on to two important policy decisions.

The first of these policy proposals asks for feedback on proposed changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme to ensure major polluters are paying their fair share and taking action to reduce emissions. As part of this, New Zealanders have also been asked to share their views on a provisional emissions budget for the period 2021-2025.

"The more climate action we take, the closer we get to ensure we leave behind a safe planet for our children and their future families. We all need to play our part to make this happen, especially our most polluting industries. The trouble is, under the previous Government the rules of the Emissions Trading Scheme were left too weak to ensure these organisations could contribute their fair share.

"Right now, we're working to reform the Emissions Trading Scheme to better translate our emission reduction targets into a predictable emission price. That will incentivize our biggest polluters to invest in the transition to a clean, green economy," James Shaw said.

The Government is also consulting on a discussion document on plans to boost renewable energy generation and energy efficiency, says Megan Woods.

"New Zealanders want a transition away from fossil fuels and towards home-grown clean energy. Currently, the cost of renewables is falling making them cheaper than fossil fuels. That means increasing renewables will deliver lower energy costs, lower emissions, and more jobs. It's a win-win-win.

"This government has started the work to move New Zealand away from fossil fuels towards more solar, wind and other clean, renewable sources of energy, with a view to meeting our goal of 100 percent renewable electricity by 2035.

"We also want to make sure New Zealanders' homes and buildings are more energy-efficient, meaning we can all stay safe and warm without damaging the environment for future generations. I look forward to hearing New Zealander's views on the range of options we layout," says Megan Woods.

The Accelerating renewable energy and energy efficiency discussion document explores possible options to address barriers to reducing energy-related emissions and opportunities to improve energy efficiency across the economy.

The document builds on, and responds to, the Productivity Commission's Low-Emissions Economy report, and the Interim Climate Change Committee's Accelerated Electrification report.

Both consultations close on 28 February 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin says WADA four-year doping ban 'not justified'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agencys WADA four-year ban for Russia from international sporting competition over doping was not justified.He said bans should be handed out on an individual, not coll...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's PrivatBank makes more claims against former owners

Ukraines largest lender PrivatBank, which was nationalised in 2016, said on Thursday it had initiated more legal claims abroad for compensation against its former owners.The bank said in a statement it had started new litigation at the dist...

Sterling finds floor around $1.31 amid renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit

Sterling stabilised on Thursday around 1.31, after giving back all of its post-election gains on fears that Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal by the end of next year.The British currency had initially surged to above...

Delhi court extends till Dec 26 ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL money laundering case.

Delhi court extends till Dec 26 ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL money laundering case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019