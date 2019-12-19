National Rail Transport Institute and University of Birmingham sign MoU

The National Rail Transport Institute, a deemed to be university under the Ministry of Railways, signed an MoU with the University of Birmingham in Rail Bhawan, New Delhi on December 18th, 2019 to set up its first Centre of Excellence for Next-Generation Transportation Systems. The MoU was signed by Mr. Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board and Chancellor of NRTI, and Professor Clive Roberts, Head of the Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education (BCRRE) at the University of Birmingham.

Indian Railways is a founding partner of this centre and would provide proprietary data, professional expertise, spare equipment, and other available resources directly or through its Centralised Training Institutes and research organisations. The centre would also invite partnerships from other industry and academic organisations as it develops in the future.

This Centre will be involved in promoting development of the Rail and Transportation sector in India which include offering post-graduate, doctoral and post-doctoral programs, customized training programs for in-service professionals, undertaking joint research projects in areas such as signaling, communication, asset maintenance, traction and safety and developing benchmarks, standards, and certifications for specialized skills. It will also be involved in organizing knowledge events, conferences, workshops to disseminate trends, latest research, global best practices and developments in the transportation sector, access to industry and academia.

The establishment of this centre is yet another step towards building our capacity in the transportation sector, which would prepare our youth for participating in the building and operation of national projects such as High-Speed Railways, modernizing Indian Railways signaling systems, rolling stock and operations. Its pedagogy would nurture creativity and entrepreneurship among NRTI students providing them an opportunity to become best in class professionals, influential leaders, nation-builders and value-driven citizens.

(With Inputs from PIB)

