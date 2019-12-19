Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah praises Sashastra Seema Bal for nabbing over 50 intruders

Shri Shah informed that by the end of 2020, over 12000 vacancies in both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted ranks would be filled to make SSB stronger, besides easing the work pressure.

Amit Shah praises Sashastra Seema Bal for nabbing over 50 intruders
The Minister encouraged the officers and jawans of SSB to scout for in-house talent in sports, who would represent the country at the Olympics. Image Credit: Twitter(@AmitShah)

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah said that Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) must ensure that India's borders with friendly neighbors are not misused for activities against the country while seeing to it that the people living in border areas are not adversely affected. He said that India has an open border of around 2,450 kilometers with neighboring countries Nepal and Bhutan and SSB has performed a good job in ensuring that not a single infiltrator sneaked into our country. Presiding over the 56th Raising Day Parade of SSB in New Delhi today, the Home Minister praised the force for nabbing over 50 intruders, mostly Pakistanis, at Indo-Nepal border in the last one year, besides nabbing contraband items including drugs worth Rs. 380 crores.

Shri Shah informed that by the end of 2020, over 12000 vacancies in both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted ranks would be filled to make SSB stronger, besides easing the work pressure. He said that Modi Government had initiated a number of welfare schemes for the jawans. In the near future, the government would ensure that the jawans spend at least 100 days with their families. He also talked about steps like opening schools for children and initiating skill development programs for families of SSB, in naxal affected areas, among other measures. The Minister encouraged the officers and jawans of SSB to scout for in-house talent in sports, who would represent the country at the Olympics.

The Minister complimented SSB for the dedicated and outstanding performance over the years in securing the borders of the Nation and giving supreme sacrifices to protect the citizens of the country in naxal affected areas. "The jawans of SSB have always kept their duty before their life. I bow my head to salute this fearless dedication and commitment towards the security of the Nation. To commemorate supreme sacrifices of police forces of the country, Modi Government has developed the National Police Memorial", he said. He also paid tributes by laying a wreath at the Martyrs memorial, inspected the parade and awarded gallantry medals to the officers and jawans at 25th Battalion, SSB, Ghitorni.

The Home Minister acknowledged that the Nation cannot become a global economic power if its borders are not secure, especially when the country has hostile neighbors that are constantly engaged in cross border terrorism, insurgency, illicit trafficking of humans, drugs, fake currency, cattle, among others. He also commended the dedicated performance of SSB in a number of duties ranging from facilitating free and fair elections across the country to saving lives and property during natural calamities.

SSB is the first CAPF that included women in its ranks. Shri Shah noted that the lady officers marched ahead shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts and earned accolades with their brilliant performance within the country as well as UN missions abroad. He said that at present 22 women jawans of SSB are participating in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

More than 300 people arrested in huge Italian mob swoop

Police have arrested 334 people in one of the largest anti-mob operations ever seen in Italy, highlighting the growing reach of the Ndrangheta mafia, prosecutors said on Thursday. The Ndrangheta is based in the southern region of Calabria, ...

Section 144 imposed in 44 districts of Madhya Pradesh

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC, which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area was imposed in 44 districts of the state. This came amid massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act across the country.Sec...

Debt in emerging and developing economies is largest in 50 years: World Bank

A new study performed by the World Bank Group has revealed that debt in emerging and developing economies went up to a record USD 55 trillion in the last year. This marked an eight-year surge that has been the largest, fastest, and most bro...

Shootout near security service office in Moscow: Russian media

Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area, according to Russian media and footage on social media.Several videos shot from differen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019