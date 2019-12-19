Amit Shah praises Sashastra Seema Bal for nabbing over 50 intruders

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah said that Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) must ensure that India's borders with friendly neighbors are not misused for activities against the country while seeing to it that the people living in border areas are not adversely affected. He said that India has an open border of around 2,450 kilometers with neighboring countries Nepal and Bhutan and SSB has performed a good job in ensuring that not a single infiltrator sneaked into our country. Presiding over the 56th Raising Day Parade of SSB in New Delhi today, the Home Minister praised the force for nabbing over 50 intruders, mostly Pakistanis, at Indo-Nepal border in the last one year, besides nabbing contraband items including drugs worth Rs. 380 crores.

Shri Shah informed that by the end of 2020, over 12000 vacancies in both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted ranks would be filled to make SSB stronger, besides easing the work pressure. He said that Modi Government had initiated a number of welfare schemes for the jawans. In the near future, the government would ensure that the jawans spend at least 100 days with their families. He also talked about steps like opening schools for children and initiating skill development programs for families of SSB, in naxal affected areas, among other measures. The Minister encouraged the officers and jawans of SSB to scout for in-house talent in sports, who would represent the country at the Olympics.

The Minister complimented SSB for the dedicated and outstanding performance over the years in securing the borders of the Nation and giving supreme sacrifices to protect the citizens of the country in naxal affected areas. "The jawans of SSB have always kept their duty before their life. I bow my head to salute this fearless dedication and commitment towards the security of the Nation. To commemorate supreme sacrifices of police forces of the country, Modi Government has developed the National Police Memorial", he said. He also paid tributes by laying a wreath at the Martyrs memorial, inspected the parade and awarded gallantry medals to the officers and jawans at 25th Battalion, SSB, Ghitorni.

The Home Minister acknowledged that the Nation cannot become a global economic power if its borders are not secure, especially when the country has hostile neighbors that are constantly engaged in cross border terrorism, insurgency, illicit trafficking of humans, drugs, fake currency, cattle, among others. He also commended the dedicated performance of SSB in a number of duties ranging from facilitating free and fair elections across the country to saving lives and property during natural calamities.

SSB is the first CAPF that included women in its ranks. Shri Shah noted that the lady officers marched ahead shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts and earned accolades with their brilliant performance within the country as well as UN missions abroad. He said that at present 22 women jawans of SSB are participating in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo.

(With Inputs from PIB)

