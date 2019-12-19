Left Menu
Consultative meeting committed to reaching peace deal in S Sudan: David Mabuza

The Deputy President said this following his meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Deputy President Mabuza said the meeting committed to reaching a peace agreement for the landlocked East-Central African country.

Deputy President David Mabuza is confident that a peace agreement will be reached in South Sudan.

Deputy President met with President Museveni in Entebbe where the two leaders committed to working together in matters relating to the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

The consultative meeting between Deputy President Mabuza and President Museveni follows the Consultative Meeting of Parties held in Juba from 2-4 December 2019 to finalize the matter of the number of States and their Boundaries.

The Deputy President facilitated the Consultative Meeting of Parties at the invitation of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Deputy President Mabuza said the meeting committed to reaching a peace agreement for the landlocked East-Central African country.

"In my meeting with President Museveni, we further committed to working together in ensuring that the parties to the agreement stay on course and are supported in their efforts of making this peace process a success."

"We are confident that when parties work together for the good of South Sudan, substantive progress will be made in this window period thereby silencing the guns and building lasting peace in South Sudan", said Deputy President Mabuza on Thursday.

Currently, South Sudan is in the 100 days extension period to finalize all outstanding matters towards the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity.

The Deputy President arrived in Entebbe on Wednesday to meet President Museveni as one of the guarantors to the R-ARCSS.

Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan

Following the talks with President Museveni, Deputy President Mabuza departed Uganda for the Republic of Sudan where he is due to hold talks with the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, Gen Abdalftah Alburhan who is the other guarantor to the R-ARCSS.

In Thursday's meeting, the Deputy President –who is a Special Envoy to South Sudan-- is expected to also brief President Alrahman on the outcomes of the Consultative Meeting of Parties.

He will also mobilize support from the guarantor in ensuring that signatories to the R-ARCSS reach a workable agreement on the matter of States and their Boundaries.

The important matter of States and their boundaries is key to paving a way for the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity as agreed to by signatories.

"At the end of 50 -days of the current extended period of pre-transition to the Revitalised National Government of National Unity, the parties are expected to evaluate the progress they would have made in the implementation of outstanding matters," said the Presidency.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

