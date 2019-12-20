Left Menu
Development News Edition

COLUMN-U.S. gas volatility diminishes on higher output and exports: Kemp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 16:49 IST
COLUMN-U.S. gas volatility diminishes on higher output and exports: Kemp
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel

Not even a relatively cold start to the winter heating season and a record volume of gas-fired power generation has been enough to prevent U.S. natural gas prices getting hammered since the start of November.

Traditionally severe seasonal swings in inventories and prices are being softened by surging domestic production and the increasing international integration of the U.S. gas market through LNG exports. That means traders have no reason to expect gas stocks to remain anything but plentiful through the winter heating season, so there is little need to price-ration them in the meantime.

Futures prices for gas delivered to the Henry Hub in March 2020 have slumped to just above $2.20 per million British thermal units, down from $2.70 early last month and $2.90 a year ago. Working stocks in underground storage amounted to 3,411 billion cubic feet (bcf) on Dec. 6, up by 618 bcf (22%) compared with the same period last year ("Weekly natural gas storage report", EIA, Dec 19).

That is a more than adequate supply despite colder-than-average temperatures across many of the major population centers in the United States during the first half of November. The subsequent spell of warmer-than-normal temperatures kicked away the last support for prices and sent the March 2020 contract plunging to its lowest level since it began trading in 2008.

INVENTORY SWING There have been bigger builds or smaller draws of stocks for any given level of heating demand this year and last than in any of the previous three winters.

Stocks, and therefore prices, are becoming progressively less sensitive to cold weather, continuing a trend evident since at least the winter of 2015/16 as the U.S. gas market gradually moves from a closed to a semi-open system. In a closed system, production and consumption are balanced through extreme swings in domestic inventories and prices, whereas in a semi-open one balance is achieved through smaller swings in inventories and prices spread across both domestic and international markets.

The volume of U.S. gas exported in September was equivalent to 14% of all domestic production, up from less than 12% in the same month last year, 10% in September 2016, and 6% in September 2014. As a result, U.S. futures prices are trading in a lower range and becoming less volatile as domestic production ensures the market remains well supplied and international integration provides more flexibility for balancing.

However, the prolonged period of low prices, and now even lower ones, has already led to a one-third reduction in the number of rigs drilling for gas since the start of the year. Production growth is starting to decelerate, with output rising 10% in the July to September period compared with a year earlier, down from a peak of 13% year-on-year growth in August-October 2018.

If prices remain low, the production surplus will be absorbed and the market should tighten towards the end of 2020 and into 2021. Prices could then move higher with somewhat greater volatility. However, both the trading range and the degree of volatility are likely to remain relatively low compared with 5-10 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • EIA

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungarian government takes over fertility clinics to boost birth rate

Hungarys government has taken over six privately owned fertility clinics and boosted funding to make treatments accessible to many more couples in a bid to reverse a population decline, the government said. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has m...

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

A strong earthquake has been reported in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and the Captial region of India, Delhi-NCR. No casualties have been reported so far.WATCH An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kus...

Pondicherry University students council to boycott 27th annual

The Students Council of Pondicherry University on Friday decided to boycott the 27th annual convocation on December 23 in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. This was stated in a joint release b...

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri: Delhi Police

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers a minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri, said Delhi Police in a statement.Several roads leading to Jama Masjid and Red Fort witnessed massive traffic jams as hundreds o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019