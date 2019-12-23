French workers vote to halt output at Lavera refinery - union

A halt in production has started on Sunday at PetroIneos' 210,000 barrels-per-day Lavera oil refinery in southern France after CGT union workers voted to stop production as part of protests over pension reform, a union official said.

Emmanuel Lepine, secretary-general of the CGT's oil branch, told France Info radio on Sunday evening that CGT union workers at other refineries in France will vote on Monday whether to halt production at their plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.