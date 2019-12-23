Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu urges filmmakers to use powerful medium to promote social harmony

Speaking after giving away the 66th National Film Awards in Delhi today, the Vice President said that filmmakers should be conscious of the impact this powerful medium has on people.

VP Naidu urges filmmakers to use powerful medium to promote social harmony
“All of us in society, particularly those from the film industry, must promote and depict women in a respectable manner”, Shri Naidu said. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah today called upon film fraternity to curb the depiction of violence, vulgarity, and obscenity in view of the huge impact films make on the masses, particularly the youngsters.

Speaking after giving away the 66th National Film Awards in Delhi today, the Vice President said that filmmakers should be conscious of the impact this powerful medium has on people. He urged them to use the powerful medium as an instrument of social change and educate people, promote social harmony and bring about an attitudinal change in society in combating various social ills.

"The focus should be on creating an artistic rendition of challenges and social ills and resolve the conflicts in a way that reinforces social cohesion and ethical principles", he added.

Pointing to the huge influence cinema has on young, impressionable minds, Shri Naidu said that cinema can play a major role in promoting the right values. "We must convey a strong message to combat the current trend of violence against women", he added while expressing his concern over the incidents of rape and violence against women in some parts of the country.

"All of us in society, particularly those from the film industry, must promote and depict women in a respectable manner", Shri Naidu said.

"It is probably wrong to think that a message-oriented film would not be accepted by the audience. " A film with a social message can be entertaining and commercially successful as well", he emphasized and wanted the film industry to create awareness among the youngsters on the importance of healthy diet and physical fitness.

The Vice President urged every filmmaker to make a conscious effort to ensure that the depiction characters, dialogues, and costumes reflect India's cultures, customs, practices, and traditions. "Cinema should also help in strengthening the family system and in promoting democratic governance", he added.

Referring to the global popularity of Indian cinema, the Vice President said Indian films convey an important glimpse of 'Indianness' or 'Bharatheeyatha' to the outside world. "We need to be effective ambassadors in the world of cultural diplomacy", he averred.

Calling for greater co-operation between the film fraternity and the government to devise ways to utilize the scenic endowments of India, the Vice President said: "While collectively striving for sustainable development, we can promote the tourism sector and showcase India's cultural diversity to the world".

Congratulating all the award winners, Shri Naidu expressed the hope that the year 2020 would see an ever-increasing sense of artistic and creative fulfillment as Indian cinema continues its quest for greater heights of excellence.

The Vice President also congratulated Uttarakhand State for facilitating the ease of film making and winning the award for being the most film-friendly state.

Shri Prakash Javadekar, Hon'ble Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change & Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Shri Ravi Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of I & B, members and chairmen of the jury and award winners including actors Ms. Keerti Suresh, Shri Akshay Kumar, Shri Ayushman Khurrana, Shri Vicky Kaushal were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card

China dismissed accusations of forced labor at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a message had been found in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates.The Sunday Times said a young girl had found a note...

Lanka's main Tamil party may support Opposition UNF to form govt post-elections

Sri Lankas Tamil National Alliance on Monday said that the party may support the Opposition coalition of the United National Front UNF to form a government if it falls short of the required 113 seats after the Parliamentary elections. We ar...

LeT terrorist, three JeM associates arrested in J&K: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist and three terrorist associates of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM outfit were arrested in two separate operations in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. Acting on ...

Pak's anti-graft body arrests former interior minister

Pakistans former interior minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday for alleged corruption in a sports complex construction project, according to a media report. Iqbal, 60, was arrested from the National Accountabi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019