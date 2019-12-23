Left Menu
Development News Edition

State-of-the-Art DNA Analysis Centre to facilitate modern criminal justice

This Centre will provide a State-of-the-art facility for (i) Sexual Assault and Homicide Unit (ii) Paternity Unit (iii) Human Identification Unit and (iv) Mitochondrial DNA Unit.

State-of-the-Art DNA Analysis Centre to facilitate modern criminal justice
DNA Analysis has become critical in ensuring timeliness and efficiency in the completion of criminal investigation as well as better convictions. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, today inaugurated a State-of-the-Art DNA Analysis Centre at CFSL, Chandigarh. This new Advanced Forensic DNA Analysis Lab has been set up under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme, with an allocation of Rs.99.76 crores. This Centre will provide a State-of-the-art facility for (i) Sexual Assault and Homicide Unit (ii) Paternity Unit (iii) Human Identification Unit and (iv) Mitochondrial DNA Unit. DFSS has ensured that this Centre is fully equipped with modern DNA Profiling tools and equipment. This Advanced Forensic DNA Analysis facility has a capacity of examining 2000 cases per year.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister emphasized that all States and Union Territories utilize this facility as well as set up similar facilities in their respective States for quick disposal of forensic cases referred to them. This will facilitate a modern, responsive criminal justice system. However, he requested that everyone should work towards creating a community where crimes against women are not tolerated and such cases should not take place in the first instance. Shri Rai also stated that specialized training in the collection of forensic evidence is being undertaken by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and more than 6000 personnel have been trained.

Shri Rai said that the Government has accorded highest priority to women safety in the country, and apart from introducing stringent penalties in law, several measures which have been initiated in this regard, include operationalization of 112 universal emergency services in 28 States/UTs, commencement of 'Safe City' projects in 8 large cities, and strengthening State Forensic Science Laboratories. MHA would be setting up Women Help Desks in all Police Stations and setting up Anti- Human Trafficking Units in all Districts.

DNA Analysis has become critical in ensuring timeliness and efficiency in the completion of criminal investigation as well as better convictions. Forensic DNA Profiling is a very sensitive and reproducible technique that has become one of the most valuable tools in modern criminal investigation such as human identification in mass disasters, paternity and maternity disputes, identification of victim and suspect in rape and murder cases, child swapping in hospitals, identification of deceased, organ transplantation and immigration.

The Directorate of Forensic Science Services under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set up Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) in the country. These are situated at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh, Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), Pune (Maharashtra) and Kolkata (West Bengal). Apart from assisting States in undertaking a forensic examination of evidence, the predominant role of CFSLs is to undertake R&D activities with a view to developing new forensic techniques, adopt the latest developments in basic sciences for forensic analysis and disseminate this information to the other Forensic Science Laboratories.

About 200 invitees including Directors of Central and State FSL from the entire country, Senior Police/Judicial Officers, Professors, Doctors from various Universities/Hospitals, Senior Officers from the scientific organizations participated in this event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Situation at LoC under control: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the situation at the Line of Control LoC is completely under control and security forces are effectively thwarting infiltration bids by Pakistan.There are att...

SPECIAL REPORT-Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: "Do whatever it takes to end it"

After days of protests across Iran last month, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared impatient. Gathering his top security and government officials together, he issued an order Do whatever it takes to stop them. That order, confirm...

AfDB approves $21.7mn to Sudanese govt to work more on solar-powered irrigation pumps

The board of directors of the African Development Bank recently approved a grant of USD 21.783 million to the government of Sudan to accelerate the adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps in the countrys West Kordofan and North Kordofan ...

UPDATE 4-U.S., N.Korea talks 'more important than anything', S.Korea tells China

It is more important than anything to keep up the momentum for talks between the United States and North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday. North Korea has set a year-end deadli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019