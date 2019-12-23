Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Calling IB as the 'brain' of the national security apparatus, the Home Minister said that they have always helped to ensure Zero Tolerance to Terrorism and Naxalism.

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency
Listing out national security challenges in the coming years, especially against the backdrop of the Nation's aim of becoming a $5 trillion economy, Shri Shah accorded a special focus on securing our land and maritime borders. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)

Modi Government is committed that terrorism, left-wing extremism and insurgency in the North East is completely wiped out in the next five years, said Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah, while delivering the 32nd Intelligence Bureau (IB) Centenary Endowment Lecture, in New Delhi today. Lauding the IB for ably tackling the challenges of national security, the Home Minister made special note of the work done by IB in busting terror modules in the last five years and appreciated IB for having tackled North East insurgency very effectively over the years.

Listing out national security challenges in the coming years, especially against the backdrop of the Nation's aim of becoming a $5 trillion economy, Shri Shah accorded a special focus on securing our land and maritime borders. Encouraging the person to identify solutions to these challenges and look for new ways to counter them, he asked them to change their approach to be more effective. He also saluted IB personnel who work tirelessly and anonymously for National Security and underscored their contribution to helping the country emerge stronger.

Calling IB as the 'brain' of the national security apparatus, the Home Minister said that they have always helped to ensure Zero Tolerance to Terrorism and Naxalism. In this context, he pointed to the interlinked challenges of human and weapons trafficking, cross-border infiltration, fake Indian currency notes (FICN), hawala transactions, drug trafficking as well as Cyber threats. Emphasizing on the need for a special initiative to tackle these challenges, he stressed on the need to co-opt professional experts in specific fields, like Cyber Security.

Underscoring the importance of coordination between different security and intelligence agencies, Shri Shah exhorted the personnel for sharper intelligence analysis, along with a prompt phase-wise and time-bound strategy to address national security challenges. Concluding his speech, the Home Minister appreciated and acknowledged the hard work and expertise of IB personnel and emphasized that their work would be etched in golden letters in the annals of history.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Ishant, Shikhar to play for Delhi against Hyderabad

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will turn up for the beleaguered Delhi side in their next Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad starting December 25. Ishant was given rest for a couple of Ranji Trophy games a...

BCCI announces squad for senior women's T20 Challenger Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming senior womens T20 Challenger Trophy, scheduled to be held between January 4 and 11 in Cuttack. All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India A, ope...

BCCI announces squad for senior women's T20 Challenger Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming senior womens T20 Challenger Trophy, scheduled to be held between January 4 and 11 in Cuttack. All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India A, ope...

US STOCKS-Futures hit fresh record highs on positive signs in trade saga

U.S. stock index futures touched new record highs on Monday, as President Donald Trump said over the weekend that the United States and China would very shortly sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.The Phase One deal, announced earlier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019