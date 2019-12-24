Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conduct of Indian Census 2021 and updation of NPR approved

Census of India will cover the entire population in the country while NPR will also cover all the population except in the state of Assam.

Conduct of Indian Census 2021 and updation of NPR approved
The Indian Census is the largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world. Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal for conducting the Census of India 2021 at a cost of Rs. 8,754.23 crore and updation of National Population Register (NPR) at a cost of Rs. 3,941.35 crore.

Beneficiaries:

Census of India will cover the entire population in the country while NPR will also cover all the population except in the state of Assam.

Details:

The Indian Census is the largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world. The next decennial Census is due in 2021 and would be conducted in two phases:

House listing and Housing Census - April to September 2020 and

Population Enumeration - 9th February to 28th February 2021.

The National Population Register (NPR) will also be updated along with House listing and Housing Census except in Assam.

30 lakh field functionaries will complete this gigantic exercise of national importance, up from 28 lakh in 2011.

The use of a mobile app for data collection and the Central portal for monitoring purposes will ensure the early release of Census data with improved quality.

Data dissemination will be much better and in a user-friendly way so that all the queries on required parameters for policymaking will be made available on the click of a button.

Census-as-a-service (CaaS) will deliver on-demand data to ministries in a clean, machine-readable and actionable format.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Honda sells over 60,000 units of BS-VI Activa, new bike

The countrys second-largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle on Tuesday said its BS-VI versions of Activa scooter and a brand new bike SP 125 have cumulatively sold over 60,000 units. While the BS-VI model of Activa was launched in Septem...

Cabinet approves funding release for new projects in Swadesh Darshan Scheme

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to release funds to the tune of Rs. 627.40 crore for the 10 projects sanctioned during 2018-19 and additional Rs. 1854.67 crore for sanctioning of new projects...

Couple commit suicide in Delhi

In a suspected suicide pact, a 16-year-old girl and her distant relative were found hanging from a fan in north Delhis Bawana area, police said on Tuesday. The police received information regarding the incident at around 3 pm on Monday, the...

Cabinet Committee on Security approves creation of chief of defence staff

The Cabinet Committee on Security CCS on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff CDS who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, officials said. Info...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019