Conduct of Indian Census 2021 and updation of NPR approved

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal for conducting the Census of India 2021 at a cost of Rs. 8,754.23 crore and updation of National Population Register (NPR) at a cost of Rs. 3,941.35 crore.

Beneficiaries:

Census of India will cover the entire population in the country while NPR will also cover all the population except in the state of Assam.

Details:

The Indian Census is the largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world. The next decennial Census is due in 2021 and would be conducted in two phases:

House listing and Housing Census - April to September 2020 and

Population Enumeration - 9th February to 28th February 2021.

The National Population Register (NPR) will also be updated along with House listing and Housing Census except in Assam.

30 lakh field functionaries will complete this gigantic exercise of national importance, up from 28 lakh in 2011.

The use of a mobile app for data collection and the Central portal for monitoring purposes will ensure the early release of Census data with improved quality.

Data dissemination will be much better and in a user-friendly way so that all the queries on required parameters for policymaking will be made available on the click of a button.

Census-as-a-service (CaaS) will deliver on-demand data to ministries in a clean, machine-readable and actionable format.

(With Inputs from PIB)

