Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet gives approval for implementation of Atal Bhujal Yojana

ATAL JAL will promote panchayat led groundwater management and behavioral change with a primary focus on demand-side management

Cabinet gives approval for implementation of Atal Bhujal Yojana
Out of the total outlay of Rs. 6000 crore, 50% shall be in the form of World Bank loan, and be repaid by the Central Government. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for the implementation of the Atal Bhujal Yojana (ATAL JAL), a Central Sector Scheme with a total outlay of Rs.6000 crore to be implemented over a period of 5 years (2020-21 to 2024-25).

The scheme aims to improve groundwater management through community participation in identified priority areas in seven States, viz. Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Implementation of the scheme is expected to benefit nearly 8350 Gram Panchayats in 78 districts in these States. ATAL JAL will promote panchayat led groundwater management and behavioral change with a primary focus on demand-side management

Out of the total outlay of Rs. 6000 crore, 50% shall be in the form of World Bank loan, and be repaid by the Central Government. The remaining 50% shall be through Central Assistance from regular budgetary support. The entire World Bank's loan component and Central Assistance shall be passed on to the States as Grants.

ATAL JAL has two major components:

A. Institutional Strengthening and Capacity Building Component for strengthening institutional arrangements for sustainable groundwater management in the States including improving monitoring networks, capacity building, strengthening of Water User Associations, etc.

B. Incentive Component for incentivizing the States for achievements in improved groundwater management practices namely, data dissemination, preparation of water security plans, implementation of management interventions through the convergence of ongoing schemes, adopting demand-side management practices, etc.

ATAL JAL will result in:

Institutional strengthening for improving groundwater monitoring networks and capacity building of stakeholders at different levels which will enhance groundwater data storage, exchange, analysis, and dissemination.

Improved and realistic water budgeting based on an improved database and preparation of community-led Water Security Plans at Panchayat level

Implementation of Water Security Plans through the convergence of various ongoing/new schemes of the Government of India and State Governments to facilitate judicious and effective utilization of funds for sustainable groundwater management.

Efficient use of available groundwater resources with emphasis on demand-side measures such as micro-irrigation, crop diversification, electricity feeder separation, etc.

Impact:

Source sustainability for Jal Jeevan Mission in the project area with the active participation of local communities.

Will contribute towards the goal of doubling the farmers' income.

Will promote participatory groundwater management.

Improved water use efficiency on a mass scale and improved cropping pattern;

Promotion of efficient and equitable use of groundwater resources and behavioral change at the community level;

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call

A Turkish court ruled on Tuesday that businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala should be kept in jail despite a call for his release by the European Court of Human Rights, as a trial over his involvement in 2013 protests continued. Kaval...

HRD Minister congratulates all Tennis players selected for National Levels

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated Lawn Tennis Event Under 19, Boys Girls of 65th National School Games organised by School Games Federation of India SGFI at R.K. Khanna Stadium in New Delhi today. A total number ...

19 devotees die of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala

19 devotees die of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala this season Sabarimala Ker, Dec 24 PTI As many as 19 devotees, including those from neighbouring states, have died of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala during the...

Calcutta Univ to confer honorary D Litt on Abhijit Banerjee

The Calcutta University will confer the honorary D Litt honoris causa on Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee at its annual convocation which will be held on January 28 next year. Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told a press...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019