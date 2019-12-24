Cabinet gives approval for implementation of Atal Bhujal Yojana

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for the implementation of the Atal Bhujal Yojana (ATAL JAL), a Central Sector Scheme with a total outlay of Rs.6000 crore to be implemented over a period of 5 years (2020-21 to 2024-25).

The scheme aims to improve groundwater management through community participation in identified priority areas in seven States, viz. Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Implementation of the scheme is expected to benefit nearly 8350 Gram Panchayats in 78 districts in these States. ATAL JAL will promote panchayat led groundwater management and behavioral change with a primary focus on demand-side management

Out of the total outlay of Rs. 6000 crore, 50% shall be in the form of World Bank loan, and be repaid by the Central Government. The remaining 50% shall be through Central Assistance from regular budgetary support. The entire World Bank's loan component and Central Assistance shall be passed on to the States as Grants.

ATAL JAL has two major components:

A. Institutional Strengthening and Capacity Building Component for strengthening institutional arrangements for sustainable groundwater management in the States including improving monitoring networks, capacity building, strengthening of Water User Associations, etc.

B. Incentive Component for incentivizing the States for achievements in improved groundwater management practices namely, data dissemination, preparation of water security plans, implementation of management interventions through the convergence of ongoing schemes, adopting demand-side management practices, etc.

ATAL JAL will result in:

Institutional strengthening for improving groundwater monitoring networks and capacity building of stakeholders at different levels which will enhance groundwater data storage, exchange, analysis, and dissemination.

Improved and realistic water budgeting based on an improved database and preparation of community-led Water Security Plans at Panchayat level

Implementation of Water Security Plans through the convergence of various ongoing/new schemes of the Government of India and State Governments to facilitate judicious and effective utilization of funds for sustainable groundwater management.

Efficient use of available groundwater resources with emphasis on demand-side measures such as micro-irrigation, crop diversification, electricity feeder separation, etc.

Impact:

Source sustainability for Jal Jeevan Mission in the project area with the active participation of local communities.

Will contribute towards the goal of doubling the farmers' income.

Will promote participatory groundwater management.

Improved water use efficiency on a mass scale and improved cropping pattern;

Promotion of efficient and equitable use of groundwater resources and behavioral change at the community level;

(With Inputs from PIB)

