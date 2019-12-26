Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah announces slew of developmental projects for Delhi

Shri Shah said that 116 kilometers of new Metro lines out of which work on a 70 kilometers route already started.

Amit Shah announces slew of developmental projects for Delhi
Shri Shah also congratulated Shri Puri for successfully executing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for Delhi's development. Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

Union Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah today announced a slew of developmental projects for the overall development of Delhi and the welfare of its people. Speaking on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony of Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub as Chief Guest in New Delhi, he said, creation of riverfronts on both banks of Yamuna and its beautification, a dedicated cycle track in Delhi to promote green transportation and reduce road accidents, development of JJ clusters are some of the works would be taken on Priority basis.

Shri Shah said that 116 kilometers of new Metro lines out of which work on a 70 kilometers route already started. Moreover, 18 projects worth 802 crore rupees had been completed under the AMRUT scheme in the city. He also added that Rapid Transport Rail between Delhi and Meerut, Panipat and Alwar was being developed by the Union Government on a fast track basis.

Speaking about the Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub, Shri Shah said that 1400 crore rupees and 30 hectares of land have been dedicated to this scheme, and assured that the scheme would be completed well in time. He noted that this would be a mixed-use scheme, with 70% of land earmarked for residential purposes, 20% for commercial purposes and 10% land for public facilities. He said that the scheme would include housing for poor as well as stations for pink and violet Metro lines. He added that the housing would include 4526 units for the middle class and 288 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Shri Shah also promised that 30% area would be marked as green open public space, which would help mitigate the pollution. He further noted that public facilities in the hub would include a Harit Bhawan, a cultural centre, a skywalk and basement parking facilities, among other things. Shri Shah remarked that a new paradigm of Development for urban areas like Delhi has been established by Shri Puri under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Shri Shah said that the Union Government's decision to regularize 1731 unauthorized colonies and conferring ownership rights at a nominal cost has ensured a dignified life for 40 lakh poor people living in these colonies. He informed that 13 laws that were a hindrance to this decision were bypassed with a single cabinet decision by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Shri Shah said that the Union Government had ensured justice for the victims of anti-Sikh riots by forming an SIT and punishing the culprits. He also said that the opening up of the Kartarpur corridor was a major step by the Union Government for Sikh Pilgrims on the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Shri Shah also congratulated Shri Puri for successfully executing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for Delhi's development. Shri Shah added that a new work culture of speed and efficiency is now the norm in the Modi Government. He also said that in a departure from earlier practice, this Government is more efficient and tends to complete projects within time-limited, and thus the Government that lays down the foundation stone of a project is the same one that inaugurates it.

Shri Shah alleged that 80 percent of welfare schemes announced by the Delhi Government remain unfulfilled and major among them are like providing jobs to 8 lakh youths and clean drinking water to every household. He also mentioned that Delhi has the worst quality of drinking water in the country. He added that Delhi Government believes in taking credit for developmental works of the Central Government through advertisements and asked as to why Central schemes for the poor like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana were not implemented and always acted like a speed breaker in the execution of projects.

Also present on the occasion were the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Anil Baijal and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Hardeep Singh Puri.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Govt brought CAA to divert attention from 'massive failures'

The CAA was brought by the NDA government to divert attention of the people from its massive failures on the economic front and Congress was opposed to the measure as it was against the Constitution, AICC spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil claimed ...

J&K: 2 missing women rescued

Two women, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, were rescued on Thursday, police said. Thirty-seven-year-old Bindia Sambayal was found in Hiranagar by a police team, they said.The married woman had been missing since No...

29 pc of Indians feel women's safety should be focus of 2020: Survey

Around a third of urban Indians 29 per cent feel safety for women should be the countrys focus in 2020, a survey has revealed. Less than half of this number feel the economic condition 12 per cent and job market 11 per cent should receive a...

Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi to be Chief Guest at National Tribal Dance Festival

Member of Parliament and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the Chief Guest for the inaugural program of the National Tribal Dance Festival, which will commence on December 27. The program will be presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019