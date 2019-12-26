Amit Shah announces slew of developmental projects for Delhi

Union Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah today announced a slew of developmental projects for the overall development of Delhi and the welfare of its people. Speaking on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony of Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub as Chief Guest in New Delhi, he said, creation of riverfronts on both banks of Yamuna and its beautification, a dedicated cycle track in Delhi to promote green transportation and reduce road accidents, development of JJ clusters are some of the works would be taken on Priority basis.

Shri Shah said that 116 kilometers of new Metro lines out of which work on a 70 kilometers route already started. Moreover, 18 projects worth 802 crore rupees had been completed under the AMRUT scheme in the city. He also added that Rapid Transport Rail between Delhi and Meerut, Panipat and Alwar was being developed by the Union Government on a fast track basis.

Speaking about the Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub, Shri Shah said that 1400 crore rupees and 30 hectares of land have been dedicated to this scheme, and assured that the scheme would be completed well in time. He noted that this would be a mixed-use scheme, with 70% of land earmarked for residential purposes, 20% for commercial purposes and 10% land for public facilities. He said that the scheme would include housing for poor as well as stations for pink and violet Metro lines. He added that the housing would include 4526 units for the middle class and 288 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Shri Shah also promised that 30% area would be marked as green open public space, which would help mitigate the pollution. He further noted that public facilities in the hub would include a Harit Bhawan, a cultural centre, a skywalk and basement parking facilities, among other things. Shri Shah remarked that a new paradigm of Development for urban areas like Delhi has been established by Shri Puri under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Shri Shah said that the Union Government's decision to regularize 1731 unauthorized colonies and conferring ownership rights at a nominal cost has ensured a dignified life for 40 lakh poor people living in these colonies. He informed that 13 laws that were a hindrance to this decision were bypassed with a single cabinet decision by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Shri Shah said that the Union Government had ensured justice for the victims of anti-Sikh riots by forming an SIT and punishing the culprits. He also said that the opening up of the Kartarpur corridor was a major step by the Union Government for Sikh Pilgrims on the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Shri Shah also congratulated Shri Puri for successfully executing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for Delhi's development. Shri Shah added that a new work culture of speed and efficiency is now the norm in the Modi Government. He also said that in a departure from earlier practice, this Government is more efficient and tends to complete projects within time-limited, and thus the Government that lays down the foundation stone of a project is the same one that inaugurates it.

Shri Shah alleged that 80 percent of welfare schemes announced by the Delhi Government remain unfulfilled and major among them are like providing jobs to 8 lakh youths and clean drinking water to every household. He also mentioned that Delhi has the worst quality of drinking water in the country. He added that Delhi Government believes in taking credit for developmental works of the Central Government through advertisements and asked as to why Central schemes for the poor like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana were not implemented and always acted like a speed breaker in the execution of projects.

Also present on the occasion were the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Anil Baijal and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Hardeep Singh Puri.

(With Inputs from PIB)

