Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN rights experts concerned over detention of Uyghur Muslim academic in China

“The Chinese authorities have indicated to us that Mr. Tiyip is being tried on corruption charges, that a lawyer has been hired by his relatives, and that he has not been sentenced to death,” the experts said.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 22:02 IST
UN rights experts concerned over detention of Uyghur Muslim academic in China
While any proceedings against Professor Tiyip have been shrouded in secrecy, reports indicate that he had already been convicted and sentenced to death. Image Credit: ANI

Independent United Nations human rights experts expressed apprehension on Thursday over the "incommunicado detention" of an Uyghur Muslim academic who has reportedly been sentenced to death. The whereabouts of former Xinjiang University President Tashpolat Tiyip have been unknown since his detention in 2017.

"The Chinese authorities have indicated to us that Mr. Tiyip is being tried on corruption charges, that a lawyer has been hired by his relatives, and that he has not been sentenced to death," the experts said.

While any proceedings against Professor Tiyip have been shrouded in secrecy, reports indicate that he had already been convicted and sentenced to death.

"Information that Mr. Tiyip is not sentenced to death if it is confirmed is welcome news", the experts stated, reiterating their recommendation that information on his current place of detention is made public and that his family should be allowed to visit him.

The uncertainty regarding the charges against Mr. Tiyip, the conditions of his trial, and his sentencing are "matters of particular concern, especially if the information that he was sentenced to death is correct", maintained the UN experts.

Any death sentence imposed under conditions that do not meet the most stringent guarantees of a fair trial will violate international human rights law and be arbitrary.

"Mr. Tiyip's trial should be independently reviewed, taking into account his right to a fair trial and due process of law", they upheld, adding that "incommunicado detention, enforced disappearances and secret trials have no place in a country governed by the rule of law".

They flagged that "the rule by law is not the rule of law", saying that such practices go against the spirit of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which China has signed in 1998," the experts said.

These and other UN experts have repeatedly expressed concerns about the situation of other detainees, who appear to be mainly members of the Uyghur community and are being held without or on unknown charges in a number of facilities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The experts have been in contact with the Chinese Government to clarify the fate and whereabouts of Mr. Tiyip and will continue to seek formal and official clarification on his situation and that of other detainees whose human rights may be violated.

The UN experts are Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions; Ahmed Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief; Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on minority issues; members of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances; and members of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

Special Rapporteurs and independent experts are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. The positions are honorary and the experts are not UN staff, nor are they paid for their work.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...

Congress says NPR during UPA enumerated usual residents, accuses Centre of bringing NRC in guise

The Congress on Thursday said that the National Population Register NPR conducted during the UPA government enumerated the usual residents of country and accused the BJP government of trying to bring the National Register of Citizens NRC in...

Delhi in for second-coldest December since 1901

With a numbing cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department said on Thursday. The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius ...

TMC to give Rs 5 lakh each to kin of persons killed in

The Trinamool Congress will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the two persons killed in Karnatakas Mangaluru during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The state president of the TMCs trade union wing Indian Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019