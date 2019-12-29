Libya's NOC considers evacuating Zawiya refinery staff due to fighting nearby

Libyan state oil firm NOC is considering shutting down its western Zawiya port and evacuating the refinery located there due to clashes nearby, a statement said on Saturday.

NOC might also shut down the El Sharara oilfield whose crude is exported via Zawiya port, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.