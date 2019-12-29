Will see if hydro-power plant possible in Mahadayi basin:Singh

The Centre can explore the possibility of installing hydro-power generating plants in Mahadayi basin of Goa region if feasible sites are identified, Union Power Minister R K Singh has said. Goa is also looking into the possibility of installing hydro-power plants at two of its prominent dams, according to state Power Minister Nilesh Cabral.

Singh met Cabral at the Power Grid Corporation's facility at Colvale village, located about 20 km from here, on Saturday. After the meeting, Singh said if Goa identifies some sites for hydro-electricity projects in the Mahadayi basin, then the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) would look into its feasibility.

"If you (Goa) indicate some sites to us, I will ask the NHPC to come and investigate the sites, and if it is feasible, then we will set up hydro-power plants," he said. The Mahadayi river, which originates in Karnataka, meets the Arabian Sea at Miramar near Panaji.

Both the states are locked in a dispute over sharing the Mahadayi river water. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently announced construction of six dams over the Mahadayi river basin falling under the state's jurisdiction.

Cabral said the possibility of setting up hydro-power plants at the existing Selaulim (in South Goa district) and Anjunem (North Goa district) dams was also being explored. "We have dams at Selaulim and Anjunem, both have in- built tunnels. Earlier, it was not feasible to generate power there. But with the different structuring (technology), as the minister (Singh) has explained to us, we have asked for their say on these two plants, whether power can be generated," Cabral said.

Goa does not have its own power generating plant and is dependent on other states for the supply..

