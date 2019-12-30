Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejas Train to be flagged off from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on 17 Jan

This will be yet another step of the Ministry of Railways in its endeavor to improve the overall traveling experience to rail passengers by providing state of the art facilities.

The train to be operated by IRCTC which also operates the first Tejas Train shall be equipped with all modern facilities onboard for ensuring a high level of comfort to the passengers. Image Credit: ANI

After the successful run of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, the second premium Tejas train is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This will be yet another step of the Ministry of Railways in its endeavor to improve the overall traveling experience to rail passengers by providing state of the art facilities. The inaugural run of this second Tejas Train will be flagged off from Ahmedabad on 17th January 2020. The commercial run of the train will start with effect from 19th January 2020 from Ahmedabad.

The train to be operated by IRCTC which also operates the first Tejas Train shall be equipped with all modern facilities onboard for ensuring a high level of comfort to the passengers. To start with, this fully air-conditioned train shall have two Executive Class Chair Cars having 56 seats each and Eight Chair Cars having a capacity of 78 seats each. The total carrying capacity of the train will be 736 passengers. This Tejas Train will have scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali. The train will run on all days of the week except Thursday.

Salient features of the train are as under:

Complimentary Onboard infotainment services will be available in IRCTC trains to the passengers.

High-quality food and beverages will be provided to the passengers on board in the train and included in the ticket fare.

Service on the train will be done through trolleys similar to airlines. Each coach will be provided with an RO water filter in addition to the packaged drinking water bottle for each passenger.

All passengers travelling on the IRCTC train will be provided with Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs. 25 Lakhs, free of cost by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes exclusive coverage of Rs. 1 lakh against household theft/robbery during the travel period of the passengers.

Besides, this special feature, in a first of its own, IRCTC will also pay a compensation of Rs. 100/- in case the train during its run, is delayed by more than one hour and Rs. 250/- in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger as compensation.

In case of cancellation of the train, an automatic full refund of full fare on confirmed and /or waitlisted e-tickets will be made. There will be no need of canceling the ticket or filing TDR in such case

There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota in the train. There will be only General Quota and Foreign Tourist Quota. Foreign Tourist Quota of 6 seats in EC and 12 seats in CC will be available for Foreign Tourists.

The booking for this train has commenced and passengers can book their tickets exclusively on the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and its mobile app "IRCTC Rail Connect". There will be no booking at railway reservation counters. The train will also be available for booking through IRCTC's online travel portal partners.

(With Inputs from PIB)

