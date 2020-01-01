Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal-fired plants around New Delhi running despite missing emissions deadline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:06 IST
Coal-fired plants around New Delhi running despite missing emissions deadline

Coal-fired utilities around New Delhi were still operating on Wednesday despite threats from the Indian authorities to close them down if they had not installed equipment to cut emissions of sulphur oxides by the end of the year.

Three senior executives at companies operating power plants around New Delhi and facing an end-2019 deadline said they had not received direction on whether they could continue to run the plants having not installed the kit. Only one out of the 11 utilities in the national capital region had installed the equipment.

India had already extended its December 2017 deadline for its utilities to meet the emissions standards - posing a further challenge to the authorities grappling with the pollution that can cause lung disease and blights air quality. Officials from the India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), who had threatened a shut down for non-compliance, did not respond to repeated calls and text messages seeking comment.

Reuters reported last month that more than half of India's coal-fired power plants and 94% of the coal-fired units ordered to retrofit equipment to curb air pollution would likely miss the phased deadlines. The air quality index for the Indian capital, the worst affected major city, indicated "severe" conditions on Wednesday - like most days this winter - a potential risk for even healthy people.

Real-time data government data showed both power plants in the country's largest state of Uttar Pradesh which had a Dec. 31 deadline were operating. In Punjab, Vedanta-owned TSPL units were producing power, as were state-run plants at Ropar and Bhatinda. Mohammed Shayin, managing director at northern Haryana state-run power generator HPGCL said all units other than ones under scheduled maintenance were operational, adding that the utility was "pleading" with federal authorities to extend the emissions deadline.

Private producers such as Vedanta and Larsen & Toubro Ltd argued for yet another extension to the deadline. L&T-owned Nabha Power Ltd said it was "constrained to shut down both its units due to a delay in extension of timelines by the CPCB".

Vedanta said it was "confident" that authorities "would take a considerate stand". "We shall shut the plant in case we get the directions from the CPCB or the environment ministry," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Massive Hong Kong pro-democracy rally ends in police clashes

A huge New Years Day pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong ended with clashes between police and hardcore protesters, as demonstrators sought to carry their movements momentum into 2020.Hong Kong has been battered by nearly seven months of unres...

Cricket-Racial quotas for test team clouds South Africa selection

The complexity of the transformation process in South African cricket, amid a desire for a racially diverse team that better represents the country, will again be highlighted on Thursday as selectors pick their side for the second test agai...

New Year eve liquor sales net Rs 350 cr in Telangana

New year eve liquor sales in Telangana netted an estimated Rs 350 crore for the State Beverages CorporationLimited, which supplies Indian Made Foreign Liquor to retail outlets and bars across the state, official sources said on Wednesday. T...

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan to boost bilateral ties

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive for a day-long visit to Pakistan on Thursday and meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral ties, media reports said on Wednesday. Dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020