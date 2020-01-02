Left Menu
UN75 dialogues launched to build a better future for all

Four innovative data streams will capture discussions across the world, and in diverse settings, to build the first-ever repository of crowd-sourced solutions to major global challenges.  

  Updated: 02-01-2020
Recalling that “no country, no community, is able to solve the complex problems of our world alone”,  the UN chief called for participation in the process.   Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

The United Nations on Wednesday launched the biggest global conversation on the world's future: the UN75 dialogues. Views and ideas gathered throughout the year will be shared at a high-level event in September to mark the Organization's 75th anniversary.

The UN75 initiative is described as a "global reality check" to spark conversations around building a better future for all.

Four innovative data streams will capture discussions across the world, and in diverse settings, to build the first-ever repository of crowd-sourced solutions to major global challenges.

The UN75 dialogues – together with a 'One-minute Survey', opinion polling in 50 countries, and an artificial intelligence sentiment analysis of traditional and social media in 70 countries – will generate compelling data to inform national and international policies and debate.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will present the views and ideas that are generated to world leaders and senior UN officials at a high-level event on 21 September to mark the Organization's 75th anniversary.

Recalling that "no country, no community, is able to solve the complex problems of our world alone", the UN chief called for participation in the process.

"We need to come together, not only to talk but to listen", he said. "It is absolutely essential that you all join the conversation. We need your opinion, your strategies and your ideas for us to be able to deliver better for the people of the world that we must serve."

To engage constituencies across borders, sectors, and generations, the UN75 team is collaborating with a wide multi-sector network, including UN Resident Coordinators throughout the countries of the world to convene dialogues with a diverse and global reach.

With an emphasis on youth and groups not already engaged with the UN, the UN75 initiative aims to better understand the expectations of international cooperation in the context of pressing global challenges.

To inspire and inform the dialogues, the UN is also partnering with Vox Media's brand studio, Vox Creative, to create a video informed by interviews with 38 people from around the world, sharing their experiences and opinions related to important global issues, to be launched on 6 January.

