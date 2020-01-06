KZN Education MEC sends condolences after passing of pupil

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department is mourning the passing of a Grade 11 pupil who drowned at Ballito beach in Durban last week.

The deceased was a learner at Mpolweni High School under the Umgungundlovu District in KwaZulu-Natal.

While details around the incident remain sketchy, preliminary information suggests that the deceased had traveled to the beach on 02 January 2020 with a group of friends.

His body has since been retrieved from the sea by relevant authorities.

"On behalf of the entire Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, I wish to send our deep condolences following this sad news. Our prayers are with his family, friends, as well as his schoolmates during this time of grief," said KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

