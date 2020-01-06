Left Menu
Constitution and Citizens’ Duties set up in New Delhi World Book Fair

The Stall displays “Digital Exhibition” that includes facts relating to the Constitution, Constituent Assembly, excerpts of speeches of the founding members of the Constituent Assembly.

A "Kiosk" for the reading of Preamble has been set up to extol all especially children to read the Preamble and obtain a certificate of reading the Preamble.

In continuation of year-long activities being undertaken to create awareness on the Citizens Duties, the Department of Justice, Government of India is participating in New Delhi World Book Fair, 2020 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 04th January 2020 to 12th January 2020. A Stall (No 4 and 5 in Hall No. 8-11) on "Constitution and Citizens' Duties" has been set up in this World Book Fair organized by National Book Trust for the above period. The Stall displays "Digital Exhibition" that includes facts relating to the Constitution, Constituent Assembly, excerpts of speeches of the founding members of the Constituent Assembly.

A "Kiosk" for the reading of Preamble has been set up to extol all especially children to read the Preamble and obtain a certificate of reading the Preamble.

A quiz competition on "Constitution and Citizens Duties" will be organized for school children on 7th and 9th January 2020 in the Theme pavilion in World Book Fair, Pragati Maidan with exciting prizes.

A Preamble & Fundamental Duties Wall has been placed outside the main hall and another prominent place so that the public at large could read the Preamble and Fundamental Duties know more about the Constitution and show their commitment to the Preamble & Fundamental Duties enunciated in the Indian Constitution.

