Dr. Jitendra Singh briefed about Vigilance cases in Central Vigilance Commission

There has been a steep reduction in the pendency of vigilance complaints in the last few years under the Modi Government. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh was briefed about the status, including pendency and disposal, of Vigilance cases in the Central Vigilance Commission, for which DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) is the administrative Ministry.

Vigilance Commissioner Shri Sharad Kumar, who is presently officiating as Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), met Dr. Jitendra Singh here yesterday and gave him an update about the current status of pendency and disposal of vigilance cases in the Commission.

The Minister was informed that there has been a steep reduction in the pendency of vigilance cases from an average of 3,000 in the last three preceding years to 876 in 2019, of which 683 pertain to December 2019. A large number of old pending cases of over 5 to 10 years' duration were reviewed and most of the cases were disposed of, thereby drastically reducing pendency from 1,500 cases of the last three years to about 950 at the end of December 2019.

Shri Sharad Kumar also gave an update about the functioning of the Advisory Board on banking frauds, which was constituted in August 2019. The important purpose of the Board is to address the fear psychosis of bank officials and to insulate honest decisions from an investigation by probe agencies.

The recent achievements in the working of the Vigilance Commission include the launch of a robust and comprehensive online reporting mechanism for Chief Vigilance Officers of various Ministries/Departments/Organizations under the Commission. This new mechanism has enabled a more focused and timely review of vigilance and anti-corruption cases in various wings and departments of the Central government organizations. In addition, the Preventive Vigilance booklet has been brought out with the objective to share the case studies on systematic initiatives/improvements undertaken.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was also updated about the functioning of the e-office which was introduced with effect from 1st November 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.