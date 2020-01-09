Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria visits Eastern air bases

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC undertook a two-day visit to Air Force Stations in Eastern Air Command (EAC). The CAS visited vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations on 08 & 09 Jan 2020.

Besides reviewing the operational preparedness at these bases, the CAS met local Commanders and interacted with the station personnel. He urged all Air Warriors, NCs(E), DSC personnel and Civilian staff to continue discharging their duties with utmost sincerity and ensure a high state of readiness.

The visit to six flying bases of EAC enabled the CAS to share his vision personally with the men and women serving in frontline field units.

(With Inputs from PIB)

