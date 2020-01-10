Left Menu
Wellington Waterfront to be a hive of activity and events during summer

Wellington City Council’s Waterfront team, The Performance Arcade, Taranaki Street Wharf, and the Queens Wharf’s communities are working together to shine a spotlight on the precinct this summer.

To celebrate the Pink Line, the Queens Wharf area will also be transformed into a bright and vibrant space with pink elements and polka dots for the season of fun in the sun. Image Credit: ANI

The Wellington Waterfront is going to be a hive of activity and events with a mix of outdoor movies, live music and fun during the summer season – and a hint of pink!

Take part in a whole range of activities and events under the sails at Queen's Wharf and around the Taranaki Street Wharf site – bring a picnic, grab a bite at local restaurants/bars or from one of the many food trucks, enjoy listening to a wide range of live music, dancing, outdoor movies, and shopping.

The Pink Line, being installed this week, will have a double purpose of promoting The Performance Arcade (21 Feb – 3 March), but also showcasing all that the waterfront has to offer – from bars and restaurants, public art installations and sites of cultural significance, activities, places, and spaces for solitude, reflection, and recreation.

To celebrate the Pink Line, the Queens Wharf area will also be transformed into a bright and vibrant space with pink elements and polka dots for the season of fun in the sun.

The material for the Pink Line is vinyl with a coarse grit built into it, as well as a rubberized non-slip finish. Installation is expected to take up to three weeks of weather permitting.

Arts, Culture and Events portfolio lead Councillor Nicola Young says the waterfront is the perfect stage for these events over the summer.

"Our fabulous Wellington waterfront, Ara Moana, is the jewel in the capital's crown. Its central location and beautiful setting makes it the ideal place for locals and visitors to relax, wander, and enjoy the hundreds of shops, bars, restaurants, cafes, events, and activities stretching from the award-winning North Kumutoto, near the Railway Station, to Chaffers Marina by Waitangi Park.

"We've invested in the waterfront for many years now because it is one of our most popular assets, so it's great to see so many activities and events happening there – where everyone can celebrate much of what the capital has to offer."

